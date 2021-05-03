NBA results and standings

Monday, May 03, 2021

Washington, United States (AFP) — Results and standings on Saturday. Utah 106, Toronto 102 Dallas 125, Washington 124 Atlanta 108, Chicago 97 Cleveland 107, Miami 124 Orlando 112, Memphis 111 LA Clippers 104, Denver 110 Minnesota 136, New Orleans 140 (OT) Oklahoma City 95, Indiana 152 Charlotte 107, Detroit 94 Houston 87, Golden State 113 Standings (w l pct gb) Eastern Conference Teams W L Pct Gb Brooklyn 43 21 0.672 — Philadelphia 42 21 0.667 1/2 Milwaukee 39 24 0.619 3 1/2 New York 35 28 0.556 7 1/2 Atlanta 35 30 0.538 8 1/2 Boston 34 30 0.531 9 Miami 34 30 0.531 9 Charlotte 31 32 0.492 11 1/2 Indiana 30 33 0.476 12 1/2 Washington 29 35 0.453 14 Chicago 26 38 0.406 17 Toronto 26 38 0.406 17 Cleveland 21 43 0.328 22 Orlando 20 44 0.313 23 Detroit 19 45 0.297 24 Western Conference Teams W L Pct Gb Utah 46 18 0.719 — Phoenix 45 18 0.714 1/2 Denver 43 21 0.672 3 LA Clippers 43 22 0.662 3 1/2 Dallas 36 27 0.571 9 1/2 LA Lakers 36 27 0.571 9 1/2 Portland 35 28 0.556 10 1/2 Memphis 32 31 0.508 13 1/2 Golden State 32 32 0.500 14 San Antonio 31 31 0.500 14 New Orleans 29 35 0.453 17 Sacramento 26 37 0.413 19 1/2 Oklahoma City 21 43 0.328 25 Minnesota 20 45 0.308 26 1/2 Houston 16 48 0.250 30 Key = (W=Win; L= loss; Pct= Winning Percentage; Gb= Games behind the leader)

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login

ADVERTISEMENT