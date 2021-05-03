NBA results and standings

NBA results and standingsMonday, May 03, 2021
|
Washington, United States (AFP) — Results and standings on Saturday.
Utah 106, Toronto 102
Dallas 125, Washington 124
Atlanta 108, Chicago 97
Cleveland 107, Miami 124
Orlando 112, Memphis 111
LA Clippers 104, Denver 110
Minnesota 136, New Orleans 140 (OT)
Oklahoma City 95, Indiana 152
Charlotte 107, Detroit 94
Houston 87, Golden State 113
Standings (w l pct gb)
Eastern Conference
Teams W L Pct Gb
Brooklyn 43 21 0.672 —
Philadelphia 42 21 0.667 1/2
Milwaukee 39 24 0.619 3 1/2
New York 35 28 0.556 7 1/2
Atlanta 35 30 0.538 8 1/2
Boston 34 30 0.531 9
Miami 34 30 0.531 9
Charlotte 31 32 0.492 11 1/2
Indiana 30 33 0.476 12 1/2
Washington 29 35 0.453 14
Chicago 26 38 0.406 17
Toronto 26 38 0.406 17
Cleveland 21 43 0.328 22
Orlando 20 44 0.313 23
Detroit 19 45 0.297 24
Western Conference
Teams W L Pct Gb
Utah 46 18 0.719 —
Phoenix 45 18 0.714 1/2
Denver 43 21 0.672 3
LA Clippers 43 22 0.662 3 1/2
Dallas 36 27 0.571 9 1/2
LA Lakers 36 27 0.571 9 1/2
Portland 35 28 0.556 10 1/2
Memphis 32 31 0.508 13 1/2
Golden State 32 32 0.500 14
San Antonio 31 31 0.500 14
New Orleans 29 35 0.453 17
Sacramento 26 37 0.413 19 1/2
Oklahoma City 21 43 0.328 25
Minnesota 20 45 0.308 26 1/2
Houston 16 48 0.250 30
Key = (W=Win; L= loss; Pct= Winning Percentage; Gb= Games behind the leader)
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy