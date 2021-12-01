High boot!

Camperdown High extended their unbeaten run and, by extension, made safe their quarter-final berth in the shortened ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup season, despite being held to a goalless stalemate by St Jago High in their Group B clash at Spanish Town Prison Oval yesterday.

Camperdown, who entered the contest with a perfect five wins from five games, would have been hoping to make it six on the trot, but had to settle for a point as chances were far and few in between in the lukewarm contest.

The Windward Road-based school remains firmly at the top of the group on 16 points with one game to come.

St Jago, for their part, looked more threatening in open play, but couldn't find the decisive effort on goal. Still, they would have left the happier of the two teams, as they still in with a shot of making the quarter final having now inched up to fourth on eight points with one game to come.

However, they will be hoping for other results to fall in their favour, as second-placed Tivoli Gardens (10 points) and fifth-placed Jonathan Grant (eight points) will meet at Prison Oval today, while third-placed Excelsior (eight points) and pointless cellar dwellers Jose Marti meet at Ashenheim Stadium.

Meanwhile, sixth-placed St Andrew Technical High School (STATHS), on six points, and seventh-placed Dunoon Technical (one point) will do battle at Stadium East.

In other games yesterday, defending champions Jamaica College followed up their six-star performance against St George's College in Group A, with a 7-0 whipping of Kingston High at Ashenheim Stadium.

And Calabar ensured the downward spiral of the St George's College continued, condemning their North Street-based opponents to a 7-1 defeat in the feature contest of the double-header.

The results saw Jamaica College assuming pole position on 10 points from five games, one point ahead of Kingston Technical, who will be in action against sixth-placed Bridgeport (four points) at Spanish Town Prison Oval today.

Calabar inched up to fourth on seven points, one ahead of St George's College who seemingly threw in the towel since their 1-3 loss to Kingston Technical, who have now been relegated to sixth and are out of contention with one game to come.

The Neville Bell-coached St George's have now conceded 16 goals in their last three games, only scoring twice.

Over in Group C, Mona High jumped into second position on seven points and renewed their hopes of a quarter-final berth after clipping Wolmer's Boys 1-0 at Stadium East.

Wolmer's Boys' remain in fourth on three points.

Yesterday's games

Group A

Kingston High 0, Jamaica College 7

St George's College 1, Calabar 7

Group B

St Jago 0, Camperdown 0

Group C

Wolmer's Boys 0, Mona High 1

Today's games

Group A

Bridgeport vs Kingston Technical @ Prison Oval @ 3:00 pm

Group B

Jonathan Grant vs Tivoli Gardens @ Prison Oval @ noon

Dunoon Technical vs STATHS @ Stadium East @ 3:00 pm

Excelsior vs Jose Marti @ Ashenheim Stadium @ 3:00 pm

Group C

Papine vs Clan Carthy @ Ashenheim Stadium @ noon

— Sherdon Cowan