Negative PCR tests for those attending 'Champs' — source

'No negative PCR test, no entry' will be the rule for next weekend's ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships that will be held at National Stadium May 11-15, the Jamaica Observer has been reliably informed.

Every person, from ISSA executives, track and field officials, athletes, coaches, the various staff and even media personnel and cleaning staff must provide a negative test no older than three days before they can be accredited for the five-day championships, an ISSA official confirmed this week.

The request, it is understood, was part of the agreement with the Government before approval was given for the restart of track and field competition two weeks ago and for the world's biggest high school track and field championships to go ahead.

With the concern over the spread of the COVID-19 virus at the event, authorities were taking no chances, thus the PCR test was introduced as part of the protocol portfolio that was developed for Champs..

Last year's Champs was called off two weeks ahead of its starts and there were fears that this year's renewal would not be given the authorisation due to the increase in positive cases of COVID-19 earlier this year.

According to the Cleveland Clinic's website, the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test “is a test used to diagnosis people who are currently infected with SARS-CoV-2, which is the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The PCR test is the 'gold standard' test for diagnosing COVID-19 because it's the most accurate and reliable test".

It is understood that ISSA, who will undertaking the payment for the schools and the coaches and other associated staff, is to arrange for teams to be tested in their regions this weekend.

— Paul Reid