Nelson nears 1,200 career wins, secures three rides Saturday

It all started in the year 2002 when apprentice Dane Nelson rode his first winner, Guardian Angel, for trainer Paul Campbell.

And now, the popular four-time champion jockey will go into Saturday's 10-race programme at Caymanas Park on the verge of reaching another milestone.

The man from the community of Waterford in St Catherine — a stone's throw away from the racetrack — is one win away from his 1,200th career victory as he sits on 1,199 winners.

Nelson has secured three rides on the card — Let Him Fly in the opening event for trainer Dennis Pryce over seven and a half furlongs (1,500m); Scooby in the third race for Hall of Fame trainer Richard Azan over one mile (1,600m) and Soul Treasure in the seventh race for trainer Edward Stanberry over seven furlongs (1,400m).

If Nelson is successful in his bid, then the man known as “Warrior Chief” will become the fifth rider in the history of thoroughbred at the park to notch 1,200 career wins.

Nelson would join the likes of Winston Griffiths (1663 wins); Trevor Simpson (1,493 wins), Shane Ellis (1,292 wins), and Charles Hussey (1,239 wins) to have won 1,200 or more winners.

Meanwhile, last year's Jamaica St Leger and Jamaica Derby winner Calculus and the ever-consistent Oneofakind will renew their rivalry in the $1.5-million Miracle Man Cup feature event over nine and a half furlongs (1,900m).

The three-year-old and upwards Open Allowance/Graded Stakes contest is the ninth event on the card with a post time of 4:35 pm. First race is at noon.

Calculus, who was voted as the first runner-up to the Horse of the Year Further and Beyond, opened his four-year-old campaign on an expected winning note in the Alexander Hamilton Trophy feature over one mile on January 29.

Then Calculus won by half-length ahead of Oneofakind in a time of 1:38.3. Calculus is even better going two turns, and even though he is allowing weight to his other five rivals, this talented colt will be difficult to beat. Ellis again will ride with 57.0kgs (126 lb) for trainer Gary Subratie.

Oneofakind is adept at the longer distances and with the handicaps about right is expected to be the major danger to Calculus. Oneofakind can definitely turn the tables on Calculus, but to do so he will have to make every step right. The Anthony Nunes trainee will carry 53.0kgs (117 lb) with Robert Halledeen in his back.

The race is, however, not confined to these runners as Sparkle Diamond, Hover Craft and Double Crown could land telling blows in a race of this nature. Awesome Treasure, who completes the line-up of six runners, has no chance where winning is concerned.

Sparkle Diamond gets a substantial pull in the weights coming from 55.0kgs (121 lb) to 46.0kgs (101 lb). This is the longest trip to be tried by this foreigner, so it is an unknown factor as to how effective he will be going long. He should not be taken lightly.

Hover Craft is an aging warrior who always gives of his best each time he races. Hover Craft is comfortable among these and, as is always the case, he will be doing his best work in the final two furlongs.

Double Crown is of some ability and while getting by the top runners Calculus and Oneofakind is expected to be a difficult task for him, he could make a brave bid.

Ones to watch:



Race 1) Let Him Fly/Fearless Champion/Chinamax

Race 2) Lala Diva/Glock/Tequila Blue

Race 3) Scooby/Slam/Another Wave

Race 4) General Mubaraak/Kiah/Isotope

Race 5) Regnant/Ianzha Links/Taurus Boy

Race 6) Synchronize/Estalita/Hail Mary

Race 7) Soul Treasure/Toughness/Rainmaker

Race 8) Outbidder/Gilbert/Luksol

Race 9) Calculus/Oneofakind/Sparkle Diamond

Race 10) Another Champion/Miss HJF/Omron