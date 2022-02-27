Nelson reaches 1,200 winners aboard Scooby

Despite the presence of the $1.5-million Miracle Man Cup feature race, it was all Dane Nelson as the excitement surrounded the bustling rider, who joined a select band of riders to reach the impressive milestone of 1,200 career wins at Caymanas Park on Saturday.

The landmark came when Nelson rode the Richard Azan-trained three-year-old bay colt Scooby to victory in the third race over one mile (1,600m). Scooby ( Casual Trick–Royal Dutch) won by 2 ¾ lengths ahead of Howilookin (Tevin Foster) and Slam (Shane Ellis) in a time of 1:44.1 for the distance.

Nelson thus became the fifth rider in the history of thoroughbred racing at the park to accomplish that significant feat.

Winston “Fanna” Griffiths (1,663 wins); Trevor “Slicer” Simpson (1,493 wins); Shane “Canter Man” Ellis (1,293 wins); and Charles “Bogle Man” Hussey (1,239 wins) have won more races than Nelson.

“Great. The feeling right now is amazing. It is wonderful to reach the landmark of 1,200 winners, I mean that's a lot of winners and I am feeling good. Not many riders can say that they have won 1,200 races and so I must be grateful to accomplish that feat,” Nelson told the Jamaica Observer shortly after his historic landmark.

Meanwhile, the Gary Subtarie-trained Calculus continued to prove a formidable runner at two-turn races after winning the Miracle Cup, a three-year-old and upward Open Allowance/Graded Stakes contest over nine-and-a-half furlongs (1,900m).

Ridden by Ellis, Calculus tracked the leaders from third place for most of the way behind stablemate Awesome Treasure (Dane Dawkins) and Oneofakind (Robert Halledeen). Although he was squeezed for space when Oneofakind shot to the front going into the half-mile turn, Calculus was still able to get up in time for the victory, winning by a length in the end.

Oneofakind was second and Hover Craft (Anthony Thomas) came on for third place. The final time for the event was 2:01.3.

Thomas was the pick among the riders with three winners on the 10-race programme. Thomas won aboard Fearless Champion for owner/trainer Alford Brown in the first race; Outbidder for trainer Jason DaCosta in the eighth race; and Another Champion in the final event for trainer Nicholas Smith.

It was the second winner for Smith on the day as he earlier saddled Isotope (Javaniel Patterson) in the fourth race.

Patterson also earlier won aboard Loose Cannon for trainer Leroy Tomlinson in the second race for a double. Jockey Oneil Mullings also had two winners in Estalita in the sixth race for trainer Marlon Anderson and Oh My Goodness for trainer Ryan Darby in the seventh event.

Racing continues on Wednesday.

