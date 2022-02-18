Jamaican Olympian Shericka Jackson was on Thursday unveiled as the first-ever Scotiabank brand ambassador in Jamaica.

The 27-year-old won bronze in the 100m at the Olympic Games in Beijing, China, last year, anchored the women's 4x100m team to gold and also secured a bronze medal in the 4x400m.

It was the first time that the MVP Track Club athlete was securing a contract with a local-based company and she could not hide her delight at being selected to represent the global bank.

“I am grateful because this is my first local contract, and for Scotiabank to choose me I am just grateful. I am happy. I have known for so long and I couldn't wait for everybody to know,” she said at a press conference at Scotiabank headquarters in downtown Kingston.

Jackson is among a plethora of athletes who have come up through the local high school track and field system, and she had a message for those who were at that stage of their development.

“Work hard and never give up, no matter what. Sometimes you might have obstacles, you might fall down, but never give up. Keep working and the hard work will definitely pay off.”

Since turning pro, Jackson has represented Jamaica in the 400m, but she revealed that she has always wanted to do the shorter sprints and was excited when finally given the opportunity to do so by her coach Stephen Francis.

“I have always wanted to sprint. I got the opportunity last year when coach and I discussed that I was going to run the 100m and 200m. I was excited and I just wanted to see how well I could have done,” she said.

Jackson wasn't surprised by the times she was able to run last season, but she was, however, surprised at her podium finish in Beijing.

“I wasn't surprised because he [Coach Paul Francis] knew how fast I was going to run and I knew, so I wasn't surprised. I was surprised that I was in the top three in the 100m, but I wasn't surprised at the time,” she said.

And as the 2022 track and field season gets going, Jackson is focused on staying healthy as she pursues her targets.

“I just want to stay healthy. Training has been going well; I have run my first indoor recently and I am looking forward to running another one. It's a step at a time, and continue to stay healthy. Once I'm healthy, I'm okay.

“Once you go on the track you want to win, so I'm going there to give my best and I definitely know my best will be good enough,” she reasoned.

Jackson has run only once on local soil so far this season and fans will have to wait a bit longer to see her run again in Jamaica as she focuses her attention on the World Indoor Championships which will take place in Belgrade, Serbia, March 18-20.

