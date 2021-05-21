New date for National Junior Trials

A clash with exam dates has forced the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) to push back the National Junior Trials to July 16-18 at National Stadium.

The trials, which will help in the selection of athletes to represent Jamaica at a number of meets later this year, were originally scheduled to be held at the same time as the National Senior Trials from June 24-27, also at National Stadium.

Garth Gayle, president of the JAAA, said the new dates were selected to give the students the opportunity to complete their external exams, CSEC and CAPE.

Despite the cancellation of the CARIFTA Games for the second-straight year the juniors will still have international competitions, including the NACAC Under-18 in Costa Rica and the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya.

The World Athletics Under-20 Championships was originally set for last year but was postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic and will be held August 17-22.

— Paul Reid