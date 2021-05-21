New date for National Junior Trials

New date for National Junior TrialsFriday, May 21, 2021
|
A clash with exam dates has forced the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) to push back the National Junior Trials to July 16-18 at National Stadium.
The trials, which will help in the selection of athletes to represent Jamaica at a number of meets later this year, were originally scheduled to be held at the same time as the National Senior Trials from June 24-27, also at National Stadium.
Garth Gayle, president of the JAAA, said the new dates were selected to give the students the opportunity to complete their external exams, CSEC and CAPE.
Despite the cancellation of the CARIFTA Games for the second-straight year the juniors will still have international competitions, including the NACAC Under-18 in Costa Rica and the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya.
The World Athletics Under-20 Championships was originally set for last year but was postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic and will be held August 17-22.
— Paul Reid
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy