New players big boost for Molynes United, says Coach Lawrence

MOLYNES United secured only their second win of the Jamaica Premier League season when they blanked Portmore United 2-0 at Sabina Park on Monday.

Since their shock 2-0 win over Waterhouse in match week five, Molynes had lost four games on the trot, so it was welcome relief for the club that moved from last place to 11th and level on seven points with Vere United in 10th place.

Head Coach Garnett Lawrence said the win coincided with the arrival of good young players who have added depth and quality to the squad.

“The good thing about it is that we are getting in some good players, some young players, and they are pushing the team — that is one of the things that I have to commend them about.”

But Lawrence is not prepared to view a single victory as a cause to celebrate.

“We would like to get more victories so we are working hard at it. One is not good enough,” he said.

He is hoping they will finally be able to get some level of consistency at the club now that they have acquired a number of new players who have added significant quality to the team.

“We keep having the preseason within the season, so they are coming together. This bunch that you see has been training together from about three weeks ago, without some of them being [officially] transferred. Today on the field we saw a little bit more camaraderie and teamwork.”

Lawrence named a few of the new players who have made an instant impact at Molynes United.

“Carrick [Stewart], [Maquan] Aldridge came on and did his work; Jaheim Harris, he really played well; Dujohn Grant is only 20 years old, he stood up. When he went down we had a big problem, but they stood out.”

Stewart, who was getting his first start and playing in only his second game, scored the opener — a neat finish at the near post with only nine minutes on the clock — which surprised the coach.

“He was setting [his teammates] all week. It is very good for his moral, for the team as well, very good for the rest of youngsters that are coming in to see a youngster scoring [and] starting as well, so I think it's a very good moral booster for the team. He is an excellent player right now.”

Most of the young players who have been brought in by Molynes United starred for their teams in the recently concluded schoolboy football season, and Lawrence said it was a compliment to him that they made the choice to do so [join Molynes United] and that he expects them to continue to develop as players under his tutelage.

“That's the confidence that they have in me…they saw my vision. I spoke to all of them that are coming in. They saw my vision, they accepted it, and it's paying off.

“I am confident that they will develop well. It's a non-relegation season so that gives us even more time to develop them for next season.”

He is hopeful that they will be able to end the round with a win and start the second round on a winning note as well.

“We want to win the next two games — the last one for this round and the first one for the next round.”

Molynes United will face Humble Lions in the final game of match week eleven to close the first round.

— Dwayne Richards