New rules for running shoes after Paris Olympics
Saturday, December 25, 2021
|
Paris, France (AFP) — Rules concerning new-generation athletics shoes will be tightened after the Paris 2024 Olympics, World Athletics said on Thursday.
The move comes at a time where carbon and foam soles in athletics shoes appears to be improving performances.
“A long-term sustainable and implementable solution for athletic shoes which balances innovation and fairness will be introduced with suppliers given time to adapt,” World Athletics said.
“Sole thicknesses across all athletic shoes in track and field events [will change] to a stack height of 20mm from 1 November 2024.”
“Greater emphasis will be placed on conducting post-race spot checks through the introduction of shoe control procedures,” World Athletics said.
Current norms are around 25mm, meaning significant investment from suppliers to adapt.
