New triathlon association stages National Champs

The new executive of the Jamaica Triathlon Association (JTA) is expecting to get off to a flying start when it stages the National Championships in Port Royal on November 20.

The new executive, which is being led by Carl Sharpe, who was elected unanimously to replace Interim President Alan Beckford, plans to stage a sprint triathlon, super sprint triathlon, aquathlon and duathlon at the championships that will be open to all age groups.

Results from the races are to be used for triathletes to qualify for international and regional events, a release from the organisation said.

Sharpe, who is the national junior coach and father of national representative Llori Sharpe, says his vision “for developing the sport of triathlon in Jamaica include creating triathlon clubs in partnership with local triathlon events partners, hosting more regional championships and developing a program for junior athletes to transition to elite”.

“In addition, he and his board will be creating a road map for Jamaica to qualify for major championships and games including: Pan Am Games 2023, Olympic Games 2024, Commonwealth Games 2026,” said the press release.

At the annual general meeting, which was held on Saturday at Altamont Court Hotel, saw the election of first vice-president, Wayne Long; second vice-president, Dayne Wright; third vice-president, Lesli Prendergast; secretary general, Natasha Cameron; assistant secretary general, Hanique Cheverria; treasurer, Carola Russell; and assistant treasurer, Igol Allen.

Additionally, Donna-Kaye Sharpe, Carol Long, Franz McKnight, Dennis May, O'Neil Ebanks and Andrea Williamson were elected directors to serve on the board.

