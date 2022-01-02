New Year's Day 2022 snaps

New Year's Day 2022 snapsSunday, January 02, 2022
|
Horses go through their rounds in the Parade Ring at Caymanas Park before the start of a race in this.
shot (Photos: Naphtali Junior)
Trainer Steven Todd, seen here, started the new year with a bang, saddling three winners.
The winner of the first race in the 2022 racing season at Caymanas Park, Peking Cruz with Tevin Foster in the saddle, is seen here.
Track veterinarian Dr Andrew Garvey (right) has a chat with trainer Alford Brown.
Will The Conquerer is under superb guidance from Samantha Fletcher, pulling away to win his second race in his last two starts.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy