New Year's Day 2022 snaps

Horses go through their rounds in the Parade Ring at Caymanas Park before the start of a race in this.

shot (Photos: Naphtali Junior)

Trainer Steven Todd, seen here, started the new year with a bang, saddling three winners.

The winner of the first race in the 2022 racing season at Caymanas Park, Peking Cruz with Tevin Foster in the saddle, is seen here.

Track veterinarian Dr Andrew Garvey (right) has a chat with trainer Alford Brown.

Will The Conquerer is under superb guidance from Samantha Fletcher, pulling away to win his second race in his last two starts.