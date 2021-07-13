Nicholson, Reid help Boyz to easy Gold Cup opening win

ORLANDO, USA — Jamaica's Reggae Boyz, in a less than dominant display, still managed a comfortable 2-0 margin of victory over Suriname in their opening Group C match of the Concacaf Gold Cup at Exploria Stadium yesterday.

Charleroi striker Shamar Nicholson opened the scoring as early as the sixth minute, with Fulham's Bobby Reid putting the icing on the cake in the 26th in a business-like first-half show.

But the Surinamese imposed themselves more in the second half and even threatened Jamaica on a few occasions.

Crucially, the Boyz have three points in the bag, which sets them up nicely in the group. Still, that does not mean their second-half slump went unnoticed by Head Coach Theodore Whitmore.

“I think we were okay in the first half, but I think in the second half the Suriname team made it very difficult for us. But, all in all, it's the first game, and we hope to improve in our next game,” he said during a virtual press conference.

Suriname Coach Dean Gorre was pleased with the effort of his team despite the loss.

“We showed that we have good footballers in the team and, especially in the second half, we did some good things. But overall we can be proud of the team in what they showed against a very good Jamaica,” he said.

At press time, Costa Rica were leading Guadeloupe 1-0 in the evening's other group game in the Exploria Stadium double-header.

After a few teasing early forays, Jamaica opened the scoring with a move that started after Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey was played into space down the right. But, unable to get a shot off, he passed left-side for Daniel Johnson, who laid off for Nicholson.

The Belgium-based striker calmly drifted across the goal to get the ball on his favourite right foot, shooting low from the edge of the 18-yard box back to the direction from which he dribbled to beat Suriname goalkeeper Warner Hahn to his right.

Suriname had a glorious chance to level the scores when Sheraldo Becker played Gleofilo Vlijter behind the Jamaican defence, and with custodian Andre Blake caught out off his goal, the latter steered his shot unbelievably wide from close.

In the 26th minute, the Boyz went 2-0 up when a long, searching ball from the back found a back-tracking defender attempting to clear, only to head into the path of Reid, who met the volley with aplomb for a sublime finish that had the goalkeeper soundly beaten.

Three minutes later, Suriname surged forward in search of a deficit-reducing goal, which ended with Becker testing Blake with a 25-yard lofted drive that looked certain to go in, but the Jamaican goal-keeping captain took flight to pluck the ball mid-air.

Jamaica threatened again in the 51st minute when Fulham's Michael Hector sent Philadelphia Union's Alvas Powell loose down the right channel and the defender crossed low into the area, but a fast-arriving Nicholson could not make sufficient contact, even with a sliding effort.

Nicholson, who has been outstanding moving off the ball, was well-placed yet again in the 59th minute, but he could not make contact from a pinpoint left-sided cross from Blair Turgott, who had done great work to create space for himself.

In the 67th, Turgott decided to have a go himself, drifting across the face of goal before unleashing. But the goalkeeper got gloves behind the effort.

Jamaica had another clear-cut chance in the 85th minute when Philadelphia Union striker Corey Burke sprayed a low ball in from the right for Nicholson, whose deft touch brought Birmingham Legion's Junior Flemmings into the frame of the attack, but the latter's tame shot from just inside the 18-yard box failed to trouble the opposing goalie.

Jamaica will play their second game against Guadeloupe on Friday at the same venue at 6:30 pm (5:30 pm Jamaica time).

Teams: Jamaica — Andre Blake, Damion Lowe, Liam Moore, Alvas Powell (Oniel Fisher 71st), Amari'i Bell, Michael Hector (Devon Williams 71st), Daniel Johnson, Blair Turgott (Cory Burke 71st), Leon Bailey (Junior Flemmings 83rd), Bobby Reid (Lamar Walker 88th), Shamar Nicholson.

Subs not used: Dillon Barnes, Dennis Taylor, Andre Gray, Adrian Mariappa, Kemar Lawrence, Tyreek Magee

Booked: Bell (90th)

Suriname — Warner Hahn, Damil Dankerlui, Sean Klaiber (Ryan Koolwijk 64th), Dion Malone, Ridgeciano Haps, Marc Jozefzoon (Ivenzo Comvalius 80th), Sheraldo Becker, Ryan Donk, Kelvin Leerdam, Gleofilo Vlijter (Nigel Hasselbaink 64th), Diego Biseswar.

Subs not used: Ishan Kort, Roland Alberg, Alvaro Verwey, Albert Nibte, Sergino Eduard, Mitchell McDonald, Dimitre Apai, Anduelo Amoeferie.

Booked: Klaiber (25th), Donk (37th), Leerdam (88th)

Referee: Barkary Gassama (GAM)

Assistant Referees: Djibril Camara (SEN), Michael Barwegen (CAN)

Fourth Official: Adonai Escobedo (MEX)

Referee Assessor: Javier Santos (CAN)

Match Commissioner: Charlie Cuzzetto