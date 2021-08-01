Nigerian Okagbare, Kenyan sprinter thrown out of Olympics for doping

Nigerian Okagbare, Kenyan sprinter thrown out of Olympics for dopingSunday, August 01, 2021
|
TOKYO, Japan (AFP) — Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare and Kenyan 100 metres specialist Mark Odhiambo were thrown out of the Tokyo Olympics yesterday after failing doping tests.
Okagbare, who was due to have run in the semi-finals of the women's 100m yesterday, tested positive for human growth hormone.
Okagbare, 32, a silver medallist in the long jump at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, failed the test on July 19, four days before the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony.
Odhiambo was to have lined up for the heats of the men's 100m but he has been suspended after testing positive for anabolic steroids, the International Testing Agency (ITA) said.
“The athlete... has been informed of the case and has been provisionally suspended until the resolution of the matter in line with World Anti-Doping Code and the IOC Anti-Doping Rules,” the ITA said in a statement.
The 28-year-old Odhiambo, who has a best time of 10.05sec, has challenged the result and the case has been referred to the anti-doping division of the Lausanne-based Court of Arbitration for Sport.
Kenya is in category 'A' of the World Anti-Doping Agency watchlist of countries considered to be the highest doping risk and its athletes must undergo rigorous testing to be eligible to compete at the Olympics and world championships.
Kenyan sports principal secretary Joe Okudo said the ministry had received an official report about the adverse analytical findings on the samples collected from the athlete on July 28, while he was in the Olympic Village.
“The Ministry is still waiting for the conclusion of an appeal filed by the athlete and underscores the Government's commitment in the fight against doping,” Okudo said.
Doping has had a profound effect on Kenya's most successful sport with over 60 athletes suspended in the last five years for offences that include failures to declare their whereabouts to anti-doping testers.
Two runners who had failed to meet the requirements were left out of the Kenyan squad before their departure for Tokyo.
Among the top athletes to be sanctioned for doping offences are the 2016 Olympic women's marathon champion Jemima Sumgong, the 2008 men's 1500m gold medallist Asbel Kiprop and former three-time Boston marathon winner Rita Jeptoo.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy