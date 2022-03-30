Nine progress to second round of rural U-16 football

Nine schools, including three with perfect win records, are the early qualifiers for the second round of the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) Rural Area Under-16 football competition, with one round of games still to be played.

Irwin High from Zone B, Glenmuir High from Zone E, and Garvey Maceo High from Zone F are still perfect and they will be joined in the second round by Frome Technical, also from Zone B, Christiana High and Manchester High from Zone D, Port Antonio High and Seaforth from Zone G, and Charlemont High from Zone H.

Meanwhile, another 11 schools are still in contention for the other seven spots as the top two teams from each of the eight zones will take their places in the second round.

The first round is expected to end on Thursday, but rescheduled games, if necessary, will be played on Saturday, the Jamaica Observer has been told.

Irwin High maintained their perfect record in Zone B, edging Rusea's High 2-1 on Monday as Frome Technical also improved to nine points, but from four games, beating Petersfield High by the same score at Frome.

Glenmuir High won their second game in Zone E, also by a 2-1 margin over Central High, while Garvey Maceo romped to a 4-0 beating of Kemps Hill in Zone F, taking their goals tally to 17 goals from four wins.

Christiana High and Manchester High have secured both spots from Zone D, both on 10 points, Christiana ahead on goal difference after a 2-1 win over Belair High, while Manchester were 3-0 winners over Alphansus Davis High.

Port Antonio High and Seaforth High are both on five points in Zone G after both drew 0-0 on Monday, while Charlemont High beat McGrath High 2-1 to improve to 10 points in Zone H and are assured of one of the two spots.

Meanwhile, rivals Cornwall College and St James High stayed tied on 10 points each and goal difference at the top of Zone A after contrasting wins on Monday.

Cornwall College, who lead on more goals scored, ended William Knibb's perfect start, beating them 2-0 with second-half goals from Dane Buckley in the 46th minute and Deshaun Talbert, who scored a penalty kick in time added.

St James High trounced Cedric Titus 5-0, led by a double from Kenou Gram, while Al-Jay Thompson, Justin Brown, and Nicholas Samuels got the other goals.

St Elizabeth Technical returned to the top of Zone C after beating Maggotty High 4-0 and moved to nine points, one more than Black River, who edged Lacovia High, while Munro College slipped from first to third, also on eight points after being held 0-0 by BB Coke High.

