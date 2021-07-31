The rematch which many racing fans have been waiting for is finally here as Horse of the Year Nipster and his never-ending nemesis, the much-improved King Arthur, lock horns once again in what should be a titanium battle in the $1.5-million Legal Light Trophy feature at Caymanas Park today.

Nipster and King Arthur last met on July 3 in the 7-1/2-furlong (1,500m) King's Plate with the latter coming out the winner by a length and a quarter in a time of 1:32.0.

Nipster, from the barn of Anthony Nunes, had everything in his favour to win the recent King's Plate, but was outdone by a well-ridden King Arthur that day. Nipster, under the capable hands of Robert Halledeen, cruised down while navigating the half-mile and looked dangerous on the inside rails. But he probably got beaten when his run was blocked by King Arthur and his jockey Anthony Thomas in deep stretch.

By the time Halledeen switched Nipster off the rails for his last effort to catch King Arthur, the Jason DaCosta trainee was too far in front to overhaul. Nipster has been doing well at exercise, and with the extended trip, he can turn the tables on King Arthur. Shane Ellis will replace Robert Halledeen in the saddle.

King Arthur, with three wins from five starts this season, looked in exceptional form when winning the King's Plate ahead of Nipster. King Arthur got the first run on Nipster in the straight and simply outran his arch-rival for the win.

King Arthur has worked well coming into the race, and with the distance to his liking, the rematch with rival Nipster could be one for the ages.

Of the others in the six-horse field, Eagle One and Crimson should be competitive. Awesome Treasure and Hover Craft, meantime, are going to be left behind in this one.

Eagle One, this transformed American-bred, has been doing well at this level recently. In his last run on July 17, Eagle Once finished second to the talented Father Patrick travelling six furlongs. Now going nine furlongs and 25 yards, Eagle One should have no problems and could run another pleasing race.

Crimson, who had finished third behind King Arthur and Nipster in the King's Plate, is expected to follow the big two home again.

The legal Light Trophy, a three-year-old and upward Open Allowance/Graded Stakes event going nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m), is positioned as the ninth event on the 10-race programme. Post time for the feature event is 5:05 pm with first race scheduled to run off at 12:15 pm.

Ones to watch

Race 1) Mr Lyndhurst/Lady Budget/Sir Budget

Race 2) Mirabils/Dysfunctional/Sir Puddington

Race 3) Awesome Glitter/Yetagain/Bala Gris

Race 4) Locomotive/Samora/Abogado

Race 5) Master of Hall/Don Almighty/Inspired Miracle

Race 6) Fearless Champion/Sencity/Silent Seeker

Race 7) Sentient/Legality/Uncle Frank

Race 8) Heart Of The Sea/Ballatelli/Press Conference

Race 9) Nipster/King Arthur/Crimson

Race 10) Itiz What Itiz/Cataba/Vanessa