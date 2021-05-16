Nipster too strong for rivals in Saint Cecelia Cup

Nipster too strong for rivals in Saint Cecelia CupSunday, May 16, 2021
|
AFTER a superb stretch run, Nipster , the reigning Horse of the Year, proved too strong for rivals in the end, easily winning the $1.15-million Saint Cecelia Cup feature over 6 ½ furlongs (1,300m) by an ever-increasing three lengths at Caymanas Park yesterday.
Trained by champion conditioner Anthony Nunes and ridden by Robert Halledeen, Nipster was fairly good away at the start of the race and tracked the leaders Trevor's Choice (Shane Ellis), Father Patrick (Reyan Lewis) and Sir Alton (Anthony Thomas) in third from mid-pack down the backstretch.
Nipster made his move leaving the half mile when he rounded horses, slipping down into fourth place in the straight. The far-striding Nipster got a smooth run on the inside rails in deep stretch and powered away from rivals to win the Open Allowance event for three-year-old and upwards comfortably, with Halledeen easing down with 25 yards to go before the wire. Trevor's Choice finished a good second with Crimson (Tevin Foster) getting up for third place.
Bred by Casual Trick out of the Legal Process mare Nippit, Nipster clocked 1:19.2 for the distance. It was the first win for the season for Nipster from three starts.
Anthony Thomas was the pick of the riders with two winners on the 10-race programme. Thomas won aboard Chennai Express for trainer Howard Jaghai in the fifth race and Nevada for trainer Owen Sharpe in the eighth race. No trainer had more than one winner.
One lucky punter spotted the Reggae 6 paying $6,952,297, while one lucky enthusiast also caught the early Pick-4, paying $1,230,018.
Racing continues tomorrow with feature event being the Drumbeat Trophy, a three-year-old and upward claiming ($250,000-$200,000) event going down the straight. First post is at 12:30 pm.
— Ruddy Allen
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy