Nipster too strong for rivals in Saint Cecelia Cup

AFTER a superb stretch run, Nipster , the reigning Horse of the Year, proved too strong for rivals in the end, easily winning the $1.15-million Saint Cecelia Cup feature over 6 ½ furlongs (1,300m) by an ever-increasing three lengths at Caymanas Park yesterday.

Trained by champion conditioner Anthony Nunes and ridden by Robert Halledeen, Nipster was fairly good away at the start of the race and tracked the leaders Trevor's Choice (Shane Ellis), Father Patrick (Reyan Lewis) and Sir Alton (Anthony Thomas) in third from mid-pack down the backstretch.

Nipster made his move leaving the half mile when he rounded horses, slipping down into fourth place in the straight. The far-striding Nipster got a smooth run on the inside rails in deep stretch and powered away from rivals to win the Open Allowance event for three-year-old and upwards comfortably, with Halledeen easing down with 25 yards to go before the wire. Trevor's Choice finished a good second with Crimson (Tevin Foster) getting up for third place.

Bred by Casual Trick out of the Legal Process mare Nippit, Nipster clocked 1:19.2 for the distance. It was the first win for the season for Nipster from three starts.

Anthony Thomas was the pick of the riders with two winners on the 10-race programme. Thomas won aboard Chennai Express for trainer Howard Jaghai in the fifth race and Nevada for trainer Owen Sharpe in the eighth race. No trainer had more than one winner.

One lucky punter spotted the Reggae 6 paying $6,952,297, while one lucky enthusiast also caught the early Pick-4, paying $1,230,018.

Racing continues tomorrow with feature event being the Drumbeat Trophy, a three-year-old and upward claiming ($250,000-$200,000) event going down the straight. First post is at 12:30 pm.

— Ruddy Allen