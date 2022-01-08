NO ACCESS!

Local print media will again be on the outside looking in at international cricket when West Indies take on Ireland in white-ball contests in Jamaica, starting today at Sabina Park.

The decision comes in the wake of the Jamaican Government's recent denial of the request to have a limited number of vaccinated spectators to enter Sabina Park for three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and a one-off Twenty20 (T20) match.

In turning down the request the Government had noted the steep rise in confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Jamaica, which is widely believed to be fuelled by the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

Dominic Warne, the Cricket West Indies (CWI) commercial, marketing, and communications director, confirmed on Friday that print journalists will not be given access to the venue.

“Unfortunately, no media or fans [will be] allowed in,” Warne said when contacted.

The CWI marketing director said the decision was taken as part of steps “to manage the risk of COVID” transmission.

Cricket fans and print media faced a similar fate last August when Jamaica hosted a two-Test cricket series between West Indies and Pakistan. Then, the Government was grappling with a jump in COVID-19 cases. No spectator was allowed into the stands, and outside of television and radio broadcast crews, even the media were barred.

Broadcast crews are again expected to be allowed to perform their duties for the West Indies versus Ireland matches.

After today's opening encounter, the teams are set to close out the ODI series with matches on January 11 and 14, respectively. The T20 International is scheduled for January 16.

Courtney Francis, the Jamaica Cricket Association (JCA) chief executive officer, expressed surprise that print media are barred from covering the tour.

“I would expect that, albeit limited, we would have to have some media coverage outside of the TV crew. So I'm a little taken aback that that's the official position — that no media [will be allowed]. Having an event like this that people are unable to attend, then the media would play a pivotal role in ensuring that persons would be able to stay abreast of what is happening,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

“I understand and appreciate that we would not have had wholesale media coverage, but some facilitation could have taken place as it relates to media houses,” Francis added.

There had already been dismay in some quarters when the Jamaican Government last week walked back on its initial decision to allow over 2,000 vaccinated people to enter Sabina Park for the contests.

Jamaica's hosting of other international and local sporting events has also come with challenges.

The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) was not granted Government's approval for spectators to attend the Reggae Boyz's Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Panama and Canada at the National Stadium last September and October, respectively. Journalists were allowed access to the venue but had to show negative novel coronavirus test results.

Last November, up to 5,000 fans were approved to enter the stadium for the Jamaica versus United States qualification match. Changes to the admission guidelines meant media practitioners had to prove they were fully vaccinated against the virus. It is as yet unclear what guidelines will obtain for Jamaica's next World Cup qualifier against visitors Mexico on January 27.

When Jamaica's netballers faced Caribbean rivals Trinidad and Tobago at the National Indoor Sport Centre last October the media were approved entry even though spectators were barred.

On the other hand, horse racing fans have been allowed inside Caymanas Park since June 2020, even during the on-and-off series of tight lockdowns after Jamaica's first virus case was identified in March of that year. Up to the last race day on January 1 there was no vaccination requirement for entry to the horse racing venue.

The State-run Social Development Commission was allowed to complete its community-based T20 competition last November, though the JCA has not been given permission to stage cricket at the parish and club level since early 2020.