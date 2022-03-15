No changes in West Indies squad for second Test against England

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — The same 13-man squad that secured a draw in the opening Test against England in the three-match Apex Series will take to the field again for the second match at Kensington Oval here, Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced on Monday.

The three-match Apex Series is level 0-0 following a draw in the first match.

Lead selector Desmond Haynes said the men's selection panel had decided to go with an unchanged squad because of how the team played in the first Test on the flat pitch at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

He singled out Nkrumah Bonner, who performed commendably during the opening Test, scoring a career-best 123 in the first innings and an unbeaten 38 in West Indies the second innings on the final day and eventually being named Man-of-the-Match.

“It was a hard-fought first match in Antigua and we decided to stick with the same 13 players for the second match in Barbados. Bonner demonstrated the way you should play, and we were very pleased with the way he played in the first innings and again in the second innings,” he said.

“It was hard work for all the bowlers, and we were very happy with the way they stuck to the task.”

The second Test will take place at Kensington Oval from Wednesday to Sunday.

The final Test is scheduled for March 24-28 with the third and final Test of the Apex Series at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada.

SQUAD: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood (vice-captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Veerasammy Permaul, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales.