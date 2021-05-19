No de Villiers, du Plessis for 'massive' Windies tour

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa (CMC) — Six uncapped players have been named in a 19-man South Africa squad for next month's two-Test series against West Indies, with the governing body describing the tour as a “massive outing for the Proteas”.

The squad, which will be led for the first time by Dean Elgar, features Prenelan Subrayen, Lizaad Williams, Kyle Verreynne, Keegan Petersen, Sarel Erwee and Marco Jansen, as the newcomers.

Temba Bavuma will, meanwhile, oversee a 20-man squad for the five-match Twenty20 International series which follows but will be without superstar AB de Villiers or in-form former Test skipper Faf du Plessis.

There were hopes de Villiers, who retired from all forms of cricket three years ago, could strike a deal with CSA (Cricket South Africa) to return to the shortest format, with the view of turning out at the T20 World Cup later this year.

However, the governing body said it had wrapped up discussions, with the 37-year-old opting to remain in retirement.

“Discussions with AB de Villiers have concluded with the batsman deciding once and for all that his retirement will remain final,” a CSA statement said.

Du Plessis, meanwhile, remained available for the white ball format even though he quit Test cricket last year but was overlooked in the travelling party.

South Africa, who will depart at month end, take on West Indies in two Tests at the Darren Sammy National Stadium in St Lucia from June 10-22 before travelling to Grenada for the five T20 Internationals from June 26 to July 3.

The tour is South Africa's first of the Caribbean in 12 years and chief selector Victor Mpitsang said results would be key in both formats.

“We have a fully fit team with an exciting balance of youth and experience. The selection panel is confident that it has put together an exciting and excited young group of cricketers that will be led by Dean and Tamba,” said Mpitsang.

“The Caribbean is well known for its low and slow wickets and we have ensured that we have chosen the personnel needed for every eventuality on this very important excursion.

“While there aren't any [Test Championship] points to play for, it is still of vital importance for South Africa to produce winning results through a steadily growing and high-performing cricket pipeline.”

South Africa lie one place lower than West Indies at seventh in the Test format but are four spots higher in T20 Internationals in sixth.

On their last Test tour of the Caribbean, the Proteas beat West Indies 2-0 in a three-match series.

SQUADS:

TEST – Dean Elgar (captain), Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Sarel Erwee, Bueran Hendricks, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiann Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Keegan Petersen, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Prenelan Subrayen, Rassie Van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams

T20 — Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klassen, George Linde, Sisanda Magala, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie Van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaiyne Pretorious.