No doubting Thomas

The National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) Indoor 60m hurdles champion Damion Thomas failed to live up to expectations in the NCAA Outdoor Championships this season and could only manage an eighth-place finish in 13.76secs in the 110m hurdles final in late June.

But the Louisiana State University (LSU) athlete quickly put that disappointment behind him to make his first Jamaican Olympic team when he finished second in the men's 110m hurdles final at the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association National Championships last Sunday.

It was a very close race which was won by Ronald Levy, who was just one-hundredth of a second faster than Thomas. Levy won in 13.10secs while Thomas produced a season's best 13.11secs for second place and a spot on the Jamaican team to Tokyo.

In a field that included reigning Olympic champion Omar McLeod, finishing in the top three was never going to be an easy task, which made it all the sweeter for Thomas.

“I knew it was going to be a good race. Usually, my starts are inconsistent but I knew if I popped off a great one here, I knew I would be in the picture and be in the mix and so I just trusted it, stayed tall, quick arms and it brought me through.”

In describing his qualification to the Tokyo Games as a dream come true, Thomas says that he will now turn his focus on winning a medal at this first Olympics.

“It's a dream come true, check mark on the goals! So, now the focus is to get on the podium.”

A man of strong faith and even stronger self-belief, the LSU senior said he had no doubt about whether or not he would be on the team to the Olympic Games this year.

“I don't doubt because I have a big faith and trust in God. I trust the coaches, I trust my mother and her wisdom, I trust my father and his wisdom, so I knew it was going to come through, I wasn't nervous at all.”

Thomas expects a big challenge to get to the podium in Tokyo and he would not have it any other way.

“I don't like the easy path. I like the rocky one. Steps backward, steps forward, I love it all, so I'm going to be ready.”

Thomas is likely to come face to face with the likes of world leader American Grant Holloway and hometown favourite Shunsuke Izumiya of Japan in his quest for a spot on the Olympic podium next month.