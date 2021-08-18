No expectations
Nugent focuses on representing her country well at World U-20 ChampionshipsWednesday, August 18, 2021
|
NATIONAL Collegiate Athletics Association Indoor National Champion over the 60m hurdles, Ackera Nugent goes into the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya, as one of the leading lights for Jamaica.
Many local experts see her as a gold medal hopeful but the 19-year-old has not put any pressure on herself as far as a podium finish is concerned.
“My ambition is to just go out there and perform, to represent myself well, as well as my country. I really don't have any expectations of myself other than going out there and making it through the rounds and also through the finish line and, at the end of the day, finish[ing] my season healthy,” she said at a press conference yesterday.
With three Jamaicans medalling in the sprint hurdles at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympic Games, Nugent could not help but be inspired by her senior counterparts and predicts phenomenal success in the event in the future.
“Actually, it is really inspirational to see that the hurdlers in Jamaica are actually coming up and showing up more, just like the 100m and 200m sprinters. We are being able to come out on the big stage and show what we have — and it shows that the hurdlers in Jamaica, this year and in the future, that we are going to be phenomenal,” she said.
Megan Tapper was the first Jamaican female to win a medal in the 100m hurdles at the Olympic Games when she won bronze in Tokyo, which left Nugent delighted.
“Megan has taught us a lot because, as a small girl, she is really fast and she is really determined to get what she wants. As a hurdler, that's what you need going over the hurdles and just to see that she is the first female to ever win a medal at the Olympics for Jamaica shows that we are here to make more history towards hurdles in Jamaica,” she noted.
Nugent will begin her quest at the games on Friday morning in the heats of the women's 100m hurdles.
— Dwayne Richards
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy