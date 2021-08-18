No expectations

NATIONAL Collegiate Athletics Association Indoor National Champion over the 60m hurdles, Ackera Nugent goes into the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya, as one of the leading lights for Jamaica.

Many local experts see her as a gold medal hopeful but the 19-year-old has not put any pressure on herself as far as a podium finish is concerned.

“My ambition is to just go out there and perform, to represent myself well, as well as my country. I really don't have any expectations of myself other than going out there and making it through the rounds and also through the finish line and, at the end of the day, finish[ing] my season healthy,” she said at a press conference yesterday.

With three Jamaicans medalling in the sprint hurdles at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympic Games, Nugent could not help but be inspired by her senior counterparts and predicts phenomenal success in the event in the future.

“Actually, it is really inspirational to see that the hurdlers in Jamaica are actually coming up and showing up more, just like the 100m and 200m sprinters. We are being able to come out on the big stage and show what we have — and it shows that the hurdlers in Jamaica, this year and in the future, that we are going to be phenomenal,” she said.

Megan Tapper was the first Jamaican female to win a medal in the 100m hurdles at the Olympic Games when she won bronze in Tokyo, which left Nugent delighted.

“Megan has taught us a lot because, as a small girl, she is really fast and she is really determined to get what she wants. As a hurdler, that's what you need going over the hurdles and just to see that she is the first female to ever win a medal at the Olympics for Jamaica shows that we are here to make more history towards hurdles in Jamaica,” she noted.

Nugent will begin her quest at the games on Friday morning in the heats of the women's 100m hurdles.

