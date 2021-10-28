No fans for USA vs Boyz World Cup Qualifier

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Desmond McKenzie has announced that while football fans will not be able to physically attend Jamaica's upcoming World Cup qualifying match against the United States on November 16 at National Stadium, the possibility of permitting fully vaccinated spectators to attend the following qualifying home game in January 2022 is being explored.

“There was a meeting held today (Wednesday) involving the ministry, the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management, Jamaica Fire Brigade and Social Development Commission, the ministries of culture, gender, entertainment and sport and health and wellness, the Jamaica Constabulary Force, the Kingston & St Andrew Municipal Corporation, Independence Park Limited, the managers of National Stadium, and the Jamaica Football Federation.

"We examined the possibility of allowing fully vaccinated spectators to attend the November 16 game, and concluded that given our delicate stage of managing the pandemic, as well as the extensive logistical inputs needed to ensure that only vaccinated persons enter the venue, it was simply not practical to give the green light for public access to this game," said a widely circulated release.

“However, discussions will continue regarding the possibility of allowing vaccinated spectators into the 'Office' for the following World Cup qualifying home match against Mexico on January 27, 2022. These consultations will, of course, be influenced by the continuous monitoring of the COVID-19 indicators in the country, including the positivity rate. Once a decision is arrived at, an announcement will be made in due course," the release continued.

Minister McKenzie has urged fans, meantime, to enjoy the upcoming game from the comforts of their homes.

“Until that time, I ask that all our football fans tune in and enjoy the November game remotely. The impact of sport on social well-being, social development, and on the local economies of communities is well recognised. This Administration will take all responsible measures to promote the return of spectator participation in sport in the safest way possible, in the shortest possible time,” he was quoted as saying.