No Messi, no problem as Barcelona defeat Juventus

BARCELONA, Spain (AFP) — Barcelona started life without Lionel Messi yesterday with a 3-0 win over Juventus in the pre-season Gamper Trophy.

Messi had earlier yesterday said his farewells to the club he had served for 20 years at a tearful news conference.

Memphis Depay opened the scoring for Barcelona after just three minutes with Martin Braithwaite adding a second goal just before the hour mark from a corner.

Young hope Riqui Puig scored a third in stoppage time with a fine left-foot drive.

In yesterday's other high-profile friendly, Real Madrid and AC Milan fought to a 0-0 stalemate.

Spain's La Liga season gets underway on Friday while the Italian Serie A starts on August 22.