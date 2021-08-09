No Messi, no problem as Barcelona defeat Juventus

No Messi, no problem as Barcelona defeat JuventusMonday, August 09, 2021
|
BARCELONA, Spain (AFP) — Barcelona started life without Lionel Messi yesterday with a 3-0 win over Juventus in the pre-season Gamper Trophy.
Messi had earlier yesterday said his farewells to the club he had served for 20 years at a tearful news conference.
Memphis Depay opened the scoring for Barcelona after just three minutes with Martin Braithwaite adding a second goal just before the hour mark from a corner.
Young hope Riqui Puig scored a third in stoppage time with a fine left-foot drive.
In yesterday's other high-profile friendly, Real Madrid and AC Milan fought to a 0-0 stalemate.
Spain's La Liga season gets underway on Friday while the Italian Serie A starts on August 22.
