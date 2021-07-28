No ODI hangover expected for Pakistan series, assures Simmons

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — Head Coach Phil Simmons is confident the one-day series defeat to Australia will have little or no impact on West Indies' performance in the four-match Twenty20 International series against Pakistan starting here today.

West Indies lost 1-2 to the Aussies in a three-match ODI series here Monday night but Simmons said with the return of several T20 specialists like Dwayne Bravo, Andre Russell and Chris Gayle, the unit would be rejuvenated.

“As you saw in the T20 series [against Australia], the T20 squad seems to be clicking,” Simmons said yesterday.

“The players coming back in who had a little bit of a rest is always going to be a huge motivation. The likes of Bravo, Russell, Chris Gayle who've all had rest and will come back into the series now, and it's going to be a boost for the team, any way you look at it.”

West Indies have never beaten Pakistan in a multi-match T20 series and in fact, have won just one of their last 10 matches against the Asian side.

Simmons said they were aware of the dangers posed by the visitors, who will be led by star batsman Babar Azam, and said plans were in place to counter them.

“We have planning for every team we're going to play against, so Pakistan will be no different,” Simmons noted.

“We have the way how we want to play and also the way how we want to play specifically against Pakistan so there's always planning for each series and each game.

“They're no different because we know they're an extremely dangerous team and we can't take them for granted.”

He continued: “They have good spinners, they have young fast bowlers who have been doing well in international cricket and they have a few young batters who have come out recently and shown that they want to be part of the World Cup coming up for Pakistan.

“We have to make sure we nullify all those threats in order for us to win.”

The home side are coming off a strong 4-1 drubbing of Australia in St Lucia earlier this month and the Pakistan series is expected to be the last before the T20 World Cup bowls off in October in United Arab Emirates.

And Simmons said the series would be a good test of the progress the side had made over the last few months, in preparation for the ICC showpiece.

“We have four games against one of the tougher teams in World cricket for us, because no matter what format, we always have good competitive cricket against Pakistan,” he stressed.

“So we're looking forward to seeing where we're at. At the end of these games, we're going to know where our team is from a gelling point of view and if we gel well we're very hard to beat.

“So that's what we're looking at and that's what I'm looking at for this final series before the World Cup.”

The opening T20I is to bowl off at 9:00 am Jamaica time.