No pressure as Girlz face Cayman in World Cup qualifier

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands — With little or no pressure expected to come from Cayman Islands, interim Head Coach Vinimore “Vin” Blaine is anticipating a much better execution from his senior Reggae Girlz in today's penultimate, first-phase World Cup qualifying contest.

Game time is 4:00 pm at Truman Bodden Sports Complex.

While they are overwhelming favourites to take all three points, Blaine cautioned against the complacency and anxiety which played a role in their stutter against Grenada when they won 6-1, instead of by a wider margin as was expected.

That result is the reason why the Girlz are currently in second position in Group C on six points, same as Dominican Republic, but with an inferior goal difference.

Dominican Republic were scheduled to square off against third-place Bermuda (three points) on Friday, which allows Blaine and his Girlz to see how much further they will fall behind in goal difference, if any at all.

“I am as confident as any coach can be. We stumbled against Grenada and so we just have to make sure that doesn't happen again. We suspect that they [Cayman Islands] are going to defend low block, but our ladies are ready and we are looking forward to a good game from them,” Blaine told the Jamaica Observer ahead of a pre-game session at the game venue on Friday.

“There is no pressure on the ladies and I hope they don't put any pressure on themselves — but they already know the situation because it is out there. So this time I am anticipating a different approach from them and I know they will score some goals,” he added.

With the squad as deep as he likes, the veteran tactician is now weighing his options in terms of who will fit into the 4-2-3-1 formation.

“My first goal is to win [the] game — and I know we can win both games — so this evening's game will be critical to our approach for the next game.

“The squad is deep and it's a good challenge that a coach faces, but we have to consider the best players for this type of game and then, based on the scoreline, it will allow us to look at some substitutes. So we are looking to exploit those areas where we have speed and just try to break them down,” Blaine noted.

By all indications Blaine could go with Rebecca Spencer in goal to be shadowed by Allyson Swaby, with Chantelle Swaby in the heart of defence to be flanked by Sashana Campbell on the left and possibly Tiernny Wiltshire on the right.

Marlo Sweatman and Kayla McCoy could be asked to play the holding midfield role, with Jody Brown on the left, Paige Bailey-Gayle on the right, and Trudi Carter possibly those to fit in behind lead striker Khadija “Bunny” Shaw.

“We know they are going to pay a lot of attention to Khadija Shaw so our rotation is going to be a little bit different, because we are also preparing ourselves for the game against Dominican Republic,” Blaine said in reference to what is expected to be the Group C decider in Kingston at Sabina Park on Tuesday.

“They know exactly what they have to do so we are just going over some things in terms of the way we want them to execute because, again, we are preparing for what I think will be a low-block Cayman Islands defence line,” he noted.

Only the group winner will progress to join the top-ranked United States and Canada, among others, in the Concacaf Women's Championships in Mexico this summer.