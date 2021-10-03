No room for complacency when Reggae Girlz begin quest for Fifa World Cup 2023

Jamaica's top women's football administrator Elaine Walker-Brown, says she expects no complacency when the Reggae Girlz begin their Fifa World Cup 2023 qualifying campaign next month.

The number 51-ranked Jamaicans, who qualified for the Women's 2019 World Cup Finals in France, are scheduled to be at home against 139th-rated Bermuda in their Group C opener on November 24. That will be followed by an encounter away to Grenada, who are ranked 151st in the world, mere days later.

The other teams in Group C are Dominican Republic and Cayman Islands. The Reggae Girlz, ranked fifth in the region, behind world number one United States, Canada, Mexico and Costa Rica, are group favourites.

“One of the things is that we are not going to take anybody lightly — not because it [the first qualifying game] is against Bermuda, and we went to the last World Cup,” Walker-Brown, chairperson of the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) Women's Committee, said.

“I recently went to Curacao at an Under-20 qualifier and it was surprising to see how the Caribbean teams are playing.

“Jamaica can't be laid-back and think [these teams] are the beating sticks we used to have before. Everybody wants to be like Jamaica, so we are not going to underestimate Bermuda or the other teams,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

At this penultimate stage of the Concacaf Women's qualifiers, the teams — separated into six groups — will compete in single round-robin matches (two home and two away). The group winners will advance to the final qualifying tournament to join the two highest-ranked regional teams, United States and Canada, who progressed automatically.

The top four teams will qualify for the Fifa Women's World Cup which is to be jointly staged in Australia and New Zealand between July and August 2023. The two next-best finishers will be entered into inter-confederation play-offs.

The Reggae Girlz' qualifying quest overlaps with the senior Reggae Boyz' bid to reach the men's World Cup Finals in Qatar next year.

But there are concerns surrounding home support for both the men's and women's teams, specifically regarding local fans being allowed to attend games against the backdrop of the Jamaican Government's restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The federation recently appealed to the Government to permit fully vaccinated spectators to attend the Reggae Boyz qualifier against Canada at National Stadium in Kingston on Sunday, October 10.

Walker-Brown, president of the St Catherine Football Association, is hopeful the Girlz can piggyback on any potentially favourable reply that might come from the Government.

“I'm looking for a positive response from the Government. We would love to see it happen for the Boyz because... that [would be a platform for the Girlz]. But if the Boyz don't get it, we don't know on what grounds the Girlz would get it, since it's just a few weeks apart.

“But the wish is that the JFF gets the green light [for the Boyz] and that the same will apply for us for November 24 for the Reggae Girlz match versus Bermuda. We want Jamaicans to come and give them that support that they are always excited to have,” she said.