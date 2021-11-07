No trophy on offer, but exciting races on the card at Caymanas Park

No trophy on offer, but exciting races on the card at Caymanas ParkSunday, November 07, 2021
BY RUDDY ALLEN
Trainer Gary Subratie will be hoping that consistency pays off for K D Rocket as his charge is tipped to lead home rivals in a four-year-old and upward Restricted Allowance III/IV event which highlights a nine-race trophy-less programme at Caymanas Park today.
A four-year-old bay gelding bred by Nuclear Wayne–Destiny's Choice, K D Rocket ran well when last at the races on October 16, finishing two lengths behind Alexa's Lodge over six furlongs (1,200m) in a good 1:13.0 minutes.
K D Rocket was ahead of the field entering the lane before he was passed by the winner a furlong (200m) out from the winning post. Now going half furlong (100m) shorter for this race at five-and-a half furlongs (1,100m), K D Rocket could prove hard to beat in this event.
The in-form Robert Halledeen replaces regular rider Dane Dawkins in the saddle for this $750,000-purse event. However, Halledeen is no stranger to the saddle as he had ridden K D Rocket on two occasions in the gelding's last seven starts this season.
Halledeen was aboard K D Rocket on May 21 when finishing third by a length and a half behind Silent Seeker and Striking Lady down the straight course. He was again aboard K D Rocket when the gelding finished second by a length behind Glock on the round course at five furlongs (1,000m) on June 21.
With the tongue-tie off and Halledeen going overweight at 53.0kgs (117 lb) to ride K D Rocket, the confident level in the stables must be high. K D Rocket is confidently tipped to register his third win for the season from 14 starts.
The race is the last event on the card with a post time of 4:55 pm. First race is at 12:15 pm.
Helicopter, Stevie The Great, and Silent Seeker all should put in competitive efforts to challenge the favourite, making sure that K D Rocket doesn't get a free run to the winners' enclosure.
Helicopter has been running some good races without much success of late. Helicopter is without a win in his last eight starts, but was a winner over this distance on May 29 of this year when beating Elitist and K D Rocket by a length and a half. Helicopter is expected to run well here.
Stevie The Great has won three of his five career starts this season. Owned and trained by Colin Ferguson, Stevie The Great ran a creditable race on last when finishing fourth behind Let Him Fly, Pharoah It Is, and Helicopter over seven-and-a-half furlongs (1,500m) on October 30. With the reduction in journey, Stevie The Great should be a live contender for this race.
Silent Seeker was very disappointing as the favourite on last when finishing in ninth place by over 10 lengths behind Alexa's Lodge and K D Rocket on October 16 over six furlongs. From a level break and a traffic-free trip, Silent Seeker could be in the running for top honours here.
Ones to watch:
Race 1) Twilight Storm/The Nextbigting/Synchronize
Race 2) Versatile Vision/Special Counsel/San Siro
Race 3) Itz What Itz/Slamsilano/Miss HJF
Race 4) Better Best/Cup A Soup/Jon P
Race 5) Union Four/Balazo/Danceallnight
Race 6) I've Got Magic/Banton Rogue/Mum
Race 7) Prosecco/Ballatelli/Morse Code
Race 8) Hecandance/Black River/El Gringo
Race 9) K D Rocket/Stevie The Great/Silent Seeker
