No trophy on offer, but exciting races on the card at Caymanas Park

Trainer Gary Subratie will be hoping that consistency pays off for K D Rocket as his charge is tipped to lead home rivals in a four-year-old and upward Restricted Allowance III/IV event which highlights a nine-race trophy-less programme at Caymanas Park today.

A four-year-old bay gelding bred by Nuclear Wayne–Destiny's Choice, K D Rocket ran well when last at the races on October 16, finishing two lengths behind Alexa's Lodge over six furlongs (1,200m) in a good 1:13.0 minutes.

K D Rocket was ahead of the field entering the lane before he was passed by the winner a furlong (200m) out from the winning post. Now going half furlong (100m) shorter for this race at five-and-a half furlongs (1,100m), K D Rocket could prove hard to beat in this event.

The in-form Robert Halledeen replaces regular rider Dane Dawkins in the saddle for this $750,000-purse event. However, Halledeen is no stranger to the saddle as he had ridden K D Rocket on two occasions in the gelding's last seven starts this season.

Halledeen was aboard K D Rocket on May 21 when finishing third by a length and a half behind Silent Seeker and Striking Lady down the straight course. He was again aboard K D Rocket when the gelding finished second by a length behind Glock on the round course at five furlongs (1,000m) on June 21.

With the tongue-tie off and Halledeen going overweight at 53.0kgs (117 lb) to ride K D Rocket, the confident level in the stables must be high. K D Rocket is confidently tipped to register his third win for the season from 14 starts.

The race is the last event on the card with a post time of 4:55 pm. First race is at 12:15 pm.

Helicopter, Stevie The Great, and Silent Seeker all should put in competitive efforts to challenge the favourite, making sure that K D Rocket doesn't get a free run to the winners' enclosure.

Helicopter has been running some good races without much success of late. Helicopter is without a win in his last eight starts, but was a winner over this distance on May 29 of this year when beating Elitist and K D Rocket by a length and a half. Helicopter is expected to run well here.

Stevie The Great has won three of his five career starts this season. Owned and trained by Colin Ferguson, Stevie The Great ran a creditable race on last when finishing fourth behind Let Him Fly, Pharoah It Is, and Helicopter over seven-and-a-half furlongs (1,500m) on October 30. With the reduction in journey, Stevie The Great should be a live contender for this race.

Silent Seeker was very disappointing as the favourite on last when finishing in ninth place by over 10 lengths behind Alexa's Lodge and K D Rocket on October 16 over six furlongs. From a level break and a traffic-free trip, Silent Seeker could be in the running for top honours here.

Ones to watch:

Race 1) Twilight Storm/The Nextbigting/Synchronize

Race 2) Versatile Vision/Special Counsel/San Siro

Race 3) Itz What Itz/Slamsilano/Miss HJF

Race 4) Better Best/Cup A Soup/Jon P

Race 5) Union Four/Balazo/Danceallnight

Race 6) I've Got Magic/Banton Rogue/Mum

Race 7) Prosecco/Ballatelli/Morse Code

Race 8) Hecandance/Black River/El Gringo

Race 9) K D Rocket/Stevie The Great/Silent Seeker