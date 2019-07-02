Not even hip-hop diva Rihanna could inspire Windies against Sri Lanka

CHESTER-LE-STREET, England — Not even the presence of superstar singer Rihanna could inspire West Indies to victory at Riverside yesterday as they fell to yet another disappointing loss at the ICC World Cup.

The Barbadian-born celebrity cheered every run as a brilliant rearguard between century-maker Nicholas Pooran and Fabian Allen rattled Sri Lanka.

But the uncalled for run-out of Allen pretty much dashed all hopes, leaving the Caribbean side 23 runs short after Sri Lanka had posted 338-6.

Out-of-contention West Indies stay ninth in the 10-team standings with three points. Sri Lanka, who also have no chance of reaching the semi-finals, are sixth with eight points.

West Indies captain Jason Holder was left frustrated about the Allen run-out — one of three in the innings.

“We have just got to be better. We've let some key moments slip in this World Cup. I thought their score was on par,” he said during a post-game television interview.

“I thought we finished our bowling well. But our fielding let us down. That run-out was crucial, [Shimron] Hetmyer's run-out was crucial too. We just want to play the perfect game next time,” Holder added.

Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne was pleased with the victory while hailing the hundred from man of the match Avishka Fernando.

“Really good [win] — [we] got confidence. All the boys contributed. Those are the things I expect as captain. We put additional pressure on ourselves earlier. We all know Sri Lanka play freely, the way you saw Avishka. If you take our middle order, there were more positives,” he said.

Yesterday, the West Indies won the toss and chose to bowl with the ground bathing in bright sunshine even as a strong, chilly wind swept through all day.

They were on the back foot before play even started as wily pacer Kemar Roach, who celebrated his 31st birthday on Sunday, was said to be unwell yesterday morning. He was left out with Shannon Gabriel his replacement.

Sri Lanka started solidly with openers Kusal Perera and Karunaratne seeing off the first 10-over Powerplay with the score on 49.

During that time West Indies made their ride easier by consistently bowling a leg-side line early in the innings.

Karunaratne was eventually dismissed by pacer Holder for 32, while Perera went for 64.

But Fernando, 21, played smartly to score 104, his maiden One-Day International century. Left-hander Lahiru Thirimanne supported with 45 not out.

West Indies began poorly, losing Sunil Ambris (five), Shai Hope (five) and talisman left-hand batsman Chris Gayle (35) inside the 16 overs.

Further losses saw them limping to 199-6 in the 35th, 23-year-old left-hander Pooran (118) and 24-year-old Allen (51) gave them hope with an 83-run stand for the seventh wicket.

But Allen's run-out after a mix up between the pair was virtually the last straw.

The West Indies close out their campaign against Afghanistan at Headingley on Thursday, while Sri Lanka end against India at the same venue on Saturday.