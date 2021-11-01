Nuclear Noon lands O & S Tack Room Trophy feature

Promising three-year-old bay colt Nuclear Noon showed a touch of his class when putting away rivals to win the ninth running of $930,000 O & S Tack Room Trophy feature event over six furlongs (1,200m) at Caymanas Park yesterday.

Trained by champion conditioner Anthony Nunes and ridden by the in-form Robert Halledeen, Nuclear Noon easily brushed aside rivals by 2 ¾ lengths going away in the end of the Restricted Stakes for three-year-old and upward.

Nuclear Noon was always prominent throughout the race as Halledeen held his mount just on the outside of Regnant (Paul Francis) at the off with Chandra's Law (Tevin Foster) tracking behind.

Leaving the half-mile, both Regnant and Nuclear Noon drew away from the field in a battle of their own coming into the lane.

Under powerful handling from Halledeen at the top of the straight, Nuclear Noon hit the front full of running and then powered away from the field for a convincing win in the end. Regnant held his gallop well for second place. Favourite Billy Whizz (Dick Cardenas), who reared at the gates and was left wanting at the back, closed well in deep stretch to finish in third place.

Bred and owned by Michael Bernard, Nuclear Noon (Nuclear Wayne – Noon It Is) stopped the ticking of the clock at 1:12.4 minutes.

Meanwhile, Linton Steadman brought the Philip Feanny-conditioned Excessive Force with a telling run in deep stretch to beat rivals in the top-rated $1-million Restricted Overnight Allowance event over six-and-a-half furlongs (1,300m).

The American-bred Excessive Force defeated the Gary Subratie pair of Big Big Daddy (Christopher Mamdeen) and One Don (Robert Halledeen) by 3 ¼ lengths in a time of 1:19.3 minutes.

Racing continues on Saturday.

—Ruddy Allen