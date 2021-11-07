Nuclear Noon collars rivals to run away with $1-m race

Nuclear Noon, the Anthony Nunes-conditioned three-year-old bay colt, displayed a devastating turn of foot in the final furlong to collar rivals at the wire in the $1-million top-rated Overnight Allowance event at Caymanas Park yesterday.

Ridden by the in-form Robert Halledeen, Nuclear Noon ( Nuclear Wayne–Noon It is) came from fifth position at the furlong (200m) pole to win the five-furlong (1,000m) round event by a length and a quarter going away in the end.

Breaking from post eight in the three-year-old and upward event, Nuclear Noon watched from mid-pack as Deep Blue Sea (Daniel Satchell) took the field into the half-mile (800m) turn with Unknown Soldier (Aaron Chatrie) and Alexa's Lodge (Dick Cardenas) chasing.

Nuclear Noon made up ground on the leader entering the lane, but was still a good number of lengths behind the rivals in deep stretch. When all seemed lost inside the final furlong, Halledeen kept on working his mount for that final effort that carried him to victory ahead of Alexa's Lodge and Deep Blue in that order across the line.

Nuclear Noon, who was running at this level for the first time, stopped the clock in an impressive time of 1:00.1, having taken on older horses for the first time.

Meanwhile, jockeys Javaniel Patterson and Omar Walker highlighted the 10-race card with two winners each. Patterson opened the programme with Zi Beast for trainer Patrick Taylor and closed his double aboard Ajita in the ninth race for trainer Leroy Tomlinson.

Walker was successful aboard Brinks in the second race for trainer Ian Parsard and Storm Born in the very next race for trainer Donovan Russell.

Racing continues today with a programme of nine races. First post in at 12:15 pm.

— Ruddy Allen