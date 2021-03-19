Nugent happy with NCAA title, turns focus on outdoor season

Nugent happy with NCAA title, turns focus on outdoor seasonFriday, March 19, 2021
Jamaica's rising sprint hurdling star Ackera Nugent says she remains grounded and focused after capturing the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) 60m hurdles indoor title last Saturday.
Nugent, formerly of Excelsior High and who now representing Baylor University, ended a 22-year drought for her university in producing an individual national champion.
The 18-year-old freshman, won in 7.92 seconds ahead of another Jamaican Daszay Freeman, a sophomore at Arkansas, who ran a personal best of 7.99.
“I am really proud that we both came out as one, two in the race which shows that no matter where we go we are willing to stand out and leave all that we got on the track,” Nugent told the Jamaica Observer.
“I am pleased with my performance,” said Nugent, who finished just shy of her personal best of 7.91 achieved on February 26.
Nugent is the Under-18 world record holder for the 100m hurdles and joint Under-20 World Indoor 60m hurdles record holder.
She is now turned her focus to the outdoor season.
“I'm not sure how outdoors will go, but I have to hope for the best and remain positive the best way possible,” she explained.
Nugent, who lost the Big 12 Championship on February 26 finishing second to University of Texas senior Chanel Brissett, turned the tables this time around with Brissett finishing third in 8.01 seconds.
“Going in my race it wasn't really about turning tables, it was all about me making it the finals and having fun,” said Nugent.
“She have been in the game long before I have, so I can't run her race, I have to run my own,” she added.
Jamaica is blessed with a slew of talented hurdlers, including 2015 World champion Danielle Williams, her sister Shermaine Williams, Yanique Thompson, Rushelle Burton, Brittany Anderson and Megan Simmonds-Tapper.
— Howard Walker
