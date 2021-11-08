Nuttin But Trouble as Lahoe boots home 100th career winner

With no trophy race being offered on the day, jockey Ruja Lahoe stole the limelight on the nine-race progamme when he reached the landmark of 100 career winners after piloting home Nuttin But Trouble in the seventh race at Caymanas Park yesterday.

Nuttin But Trouble, owned by Kingston 22 family and trained by Randolph Scott, won easily by two and a half lengths in the native-bred three-year-old maiden special weight event over four furlongs (800m) straight.

It wasn't the smoothest of starts for Nuttin But Trouble as he broke well behind the field, but the three-year-old bay colt coupled up nicely and took control of the race with two furlongs (400m) to go and went on to win ahead of Morse Code (Anthony Thomas) and Ballatelli (Raddesh Roman).

Nuttin But Trouble ran the distance in a time of 47.1 seconds.

“I must say that I am feeling really good about this milestone achievement. I am very grateful. I must give thanks to all the owners, trainers, grooms, and everybody who have supported and motivated me to push on in this sport,” Lahoe said.

Lahoe, who started the day on 98 winners, had booted home Flying Bullet in the day's fifth race for trainer Patrick Fong to set the stage for a well-deserved milestone.

Meanwhile, the highlighting event on the card, a four-year-old and upward Restricted Allowance III/IV event over five and a half furlongs (1,100m), was won by Stevie The Great.

Owned and trained by Colin Ferguson and ridden by Christopher Mamdeen, Stevie The Great won by a short head from Helicopter (Chalrick Budhai) and Weekend Jazz (Jordan Barrett) in a time of 1:06.3 minutes.

Racing continues on Saturday.

— Ruddy Allen