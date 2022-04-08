OAKLEY IN FINE STYLE

Clarendon College's Dejanea Oakley ran a big personal best and world Under-20-leading 51.81 seconds to win the Class One 400m title on Thursday night's third day of the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA)/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships at National Stadium.

Going out hard from the gun, Oakley, who was drawn in lane six, was pushed all the way by Hydel High's Oneika McAnnuff, but she held on to repeat the victory from Class Two last year, running the third-fastest time ever at Champs.

Her time beat her previous personal best 52.51 seconds set last year as McAnuff was second in 52.38 seconds, her lifetime best, with Vere Technical's Kaylia Kelly third with 53.59 seconds.

McAnuff's time is the second best in the world at the Under-20 level.

Ferncourt High's Abigail Campbell had announced herself last year when she won the Class Three 400m title and last night she added another chapter to her story with a stirring stretch run to take the Class Two gold.

Campbell was well behind as Hydel's Alliah Baker led with about 50 metres to go before she made her move, running past at least three athletes to win in 53.75 sceonds.

Edwin Allen's Natasha Fox was second with 54.26 sceonds and Hydel's Alliah Baker third in 54.44 seconds.

Sabrina Dockery won Lacovia High's first-ever Champs gold medal when she ran away from a talented Class Three field to win in a big personal best 54.76 seconds, well ahead of the Holmwood Technical pair of Rosealee Gallimore (55.47) and Abriana Wright (55.79) for the other medals.

Meanwhile, defending champions Edwin Allen will take a 40-point lead into today's penultimate day of the five-day championships as they lead with 123 points after 16 finals were completed on Thursday.

Hydel High was in second place on 83 points, followed by St Jago High (82), Holmwood Technical (57), and Wolmer's Girls' School fifth on 36 points.

Seven more girls finals are down to be contested today.

Meanwhile, two of the four gold medallists in the girls 100m on Wednesday stayed on course for the sprint double after advancing to the semi-finals on Thursday.

Edwin Allen's Tina Clayton, who won the Class One 100m and Hydel High's Kerrica Hill, who won the Class Two, were not entered in the 200m event.

Edwin Allen's Theianna-Lee Terrelonge in Class Three and Natrece East of Wolmer's Girls' in Class Four made progress in the 200m on Thursday morning, while silver medallists Brianna Lyston and Alana Reid of Hydel High in classes one and two, respectively, also advanced.

Terrelonge, who is hoping to repeat her double from Class Four last year, won her first round heat in 25.01 seconds (-1.7m/s), while Lacovia High's Sabrina Dockery, who is also in the 400m final, ran 24.81 seconds (-1.3m/s) to lead the qualifiers. Holmwood Technical's Abrina Wright, who was seventh in the 100m Wednesday, ran 24.88 seconds (-3.9m/s), and Hydel's Jody-Ann Daley clocked 25.34 seconds (-1.7m/s).

East won her first-round race by a wide margin, running 25.51 seconds (-3.5m/s), while Kimberly Wright of Immaculate Conception, who was sixth in the 100m final, won her heat in 25.63 seconds (-2.3m/s). Excelsior's Janelia Williams, who was the bronze medal winner in the 100m, is also through after running 25.81 seconds (-2.5m/s).

Kedoya Lindo of Immaculate, who was fourth in the 100m, is also through with 25.86 seconds (-2.9m/s) as well as Edwin Allen's Moesha Gayle with 25.88 seconds (-1.4m/s) and St Jago's Adora Campbel with 26.02 seconds (-0.9m/s).

Lyston, who ran 22.66 seconds in the 200m at the Carifta Trials last month, will start favourite in the Class One 200m and ran an easy-looking 24.21 seconds (-4.7m/s) to win her heat, while the Edwin Allen High pair of Brandy Hall and Bethany Bridge, both finalists last year, also made easy progress.

Hall ran 24.79 seconds (-1.9m/s) and Bridge clocked 24.15 seconds (-2.6m/s) to win their heats.

Vere Technical's Kaylia Kelly with 23.87 seconds (-2.6m/s), Clarendon College's Dejanae Oakley with 24.44 seconds (-4.7m/s), both of who are also through to the 400m final, also made progress.

In Class Two, Hydel's Reid and Mt Alvernia High's Carleta Bernard with 24.89 seconds (-3.9m/s), who won the bronze in the 100m on Wednesday, are among the semi-finalists, along with Wolmer's Girls' Mickayla Gardener with 24.84 seconds (-2.3m/s) and Immaculate's Mickaila Haisley with 24.80 seconds (-0.4m/s).

Also three schools — defending girls' champions Edwin Allen High, St Jago High, and Hydel High — have qualified for all four sprint relay finals after Thursday's eliminations, and the finals will be run on Saturday's final day.

Edwin Allen, as expected, were the fastest in Class One, running 45.32 seconds, followed by St Jago (45.52), Hydel (45.84), and Manchester (46.02).

Hydel High ran 46.89 seconds to lead St Catherine High (46.99), Holmwood Technical (47.05), St Jago (47.21), and Edwin Allen (47.33).

Edwin Allen's Class Three team ran 47.09 seconds, with St Jago clocking 47.26 seconds, while Hydel did 48.08 seconds and Holmwood 47.54.

Immaculate Conception, who swept all the girls relays at the Corporate Area Champs, lead in Class Four after running 48.65 seconds ahead of Hydel (48.89 seconds), Edwin Allen (49.01), and St Jago (49.05).