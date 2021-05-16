Oh, so Thrue!

Vere Technical's Amanda Thrue had a big second day to win the girls' Open heptathlon on yesterday's final day of the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA)/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships at National Stadium.

Thrue, who was third overall after Friday's first day with 2925 points, amassed 4,542 points to win the event that saw the top three finishers separated by 11 points.

Gizel Clayton of Hydel finished second, just two points back on 4,540, with overnight leader Amoy Edwards of Edwin Allen High third on 4,531 points.

Thrue, who was 12th overall in 2019, with 3,821 points, had a closing out, scoring 1,617 points — the most by any of the nine competitors on the second day, despite failing to win any of the three events contested on the last day.

Edwards won two of the three, including the long jump with 5.55m (1.6m/s) for 715 points. Clayton was third with 5.40m (1.3m/s) for 671 points with Thrue placed fourth with 5.29m (2.1) for 640 points.

The Edwin Allen athlete also won the javelin with 33.29m, good for 539 points. Thrue was second with 27.12m for 422 points, but Clayton lost touch and was eighth with 18.44m for only 260 points.

Thrue clinched the title by finishing third in the 800m in 2:41.60 minutes for 555 points, just one less point than Clayton, who was second in 2:40.73 for 565 points.

Edwards was ninth in the 800m in 3:17.81 for 217 points.

