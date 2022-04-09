Olympian Shericka Jackson, Purity in sweet deal

Olympian Shericka Jackson, Purity in sweet dealSaturday, April 09, 2022
|
Consolidated Bakeries Jamaica Ltd, under its Purity brand, recently signed Olympic 100m bronze medallist Shericka Jackson in time for the Easter season.
Having apparently missed the comforts of home, Shericka tweeted last Easter that Purity Easter Bun was on her list of top things to eat when she returned home from her Olympic adventures.
In true sprint fashion, the company satisfied Shericka's sweet tooth less than 48 hours after her return to Jamaica with a package of Purity buns, not just for herself, but also for members of her community.
That was the start of something sweet for both Shericka and Purity as the company has maintained close contact, moving to the company officially signing the Olympian.
“Shericka is such a bright light and such a great fit for everything we stand for here at Purity Bakery,” Russanette Dennis, marketing officer, said.
“We're so honoured to have her represent the brand and we're happy that both our brands complement the others' lifestyle.”
The company would like to officially take this opportunity to express great pride in Shericka's journey and her resilience.
“We can't wait to see where this partnership takes us, and we're happy to carry Jamaica along to see the journey, too. Stay tuned to our Instagram @purityja for frequent updates,” noted Dennis.
