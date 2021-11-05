Olympic bronze medallist McLeod gets Sunshine boost

Jamaica's 4x400m Olympic bronze medallist Candice McLeod has been offered a sponsorship deal from Sunshine Snacks with the aim of supporting her drive to excel in her 2022 season.

The sponsorship will see the corporate entity supporting McLeod with funds to offset her training expenses, along with a healthy supply of her favourite Sun Mix fruits and nuts enriched with protein and other nutrients as she prepares for the World Championships in Oregon next summer.

McLeod, 24, represented Jamaica at the recent Tokyo Olympic Games, where she clocked a personal best 49.51s to make the women's 400m final. She was also part of the quartet that secured a bronze medal in the 4x400m event.

The quarter-miler was thankful for Sunshine Snacks' sponsorship support.

“This motivates me a lot as I gear up for my 2022 season. It is an honour to have Sunshine Snacks onboard as I have always enjoyed Sun Mix and even took some along with me to Tokyo. For the upcoming season, look out for a ray of sunshine every time I'm on the track,” a press release quoted McLeod as saying.

For her exploits at Tokyo, McLeod was also presented with a commemorative plaque and will enjoy a spa day at Excellence Oyster Bay courtesy of Sunshine Snacks.

Brand manager for Sunshine Snacks Shantell Hill-Afonso explained why her company decided to support the athlete.

“We're extremely proud of our athletes' achievements in Tokyo, and we wanted to pledge our support in a meaningful way. Candice was the perfect choice as we've seen videos of her consuming Sun Mix.

“We are happy to help on her journey as she prepares for Oregon. Apart from our financial pledge, she will also have our delicious Sun Mix snacks in her gym bag,” said Hill-Afonso.