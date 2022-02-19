Olympic champion Thompson-Herah makes indoor debut in England

Jamaica's double Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah will make her indoor debut, while world leader Natoya Goule-Topping will be seeking a fourth-straight win when they line up in Saturday's Müller Indoor Grand Prix in Birmingham, United Kingdom, a part of the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold series.

Six Jamaicans will take part in the meet, including Olympic bronze medallist Roland Levy, Olympic relay medallist Roneisha McGregor, as well as Stephenie-Ann McPherson and Janieve Russell.

Thompson-Herah, who ran an outdoor 60m race earlier in January, will race against the British pair of Daryll Neita and Asha Philip at the venue where she set her personal best of 6.98 seconds in 2017.

That race, she said at a press conference Friday, had surprised her.

“I remember running 6.98 and not knowing that I could break the seven-second barrier,” Thompson-Herah was quoted as saying on the World Athletics website.

“My start is not the best, but I'm working on that. I was really excited to know that I ran below seven seconds.”

The five-time Olympic gold medallists said she was taking a cautious approach to the season.

“I am taking it month by month to see where I am at. This is a training process for me to see where I am at right now,” Thompson-Herah said.

The World record in the women's 60m is 6.92 seconds, set by Irina Privalova in 1993, but that is not the main aim for Thompson-Herah Saturday.

“I really want to go below my PB [persona best], of course, and if I could get the world record, no problem, but I am not putting myself under pressure. I am just using these races to see where I am at. I am not sure if I will take on the World Indoor Championships, I am just really excited to be back on the track,” she noted.

Goule-Toppin is coming off a national indoor record run of 1:58.46 seconds at the Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais at Arena Stade Couvert in France on Thursday, and will face a tough battle against Olympic silver medallist Keely Hodgkinson of Great Britain with whom she staged several battles last season.

Goule-Toppin won the first four meetings with the Briton until they got to the Olympics in Tokyo and the season-ending Diamond League final.

The Jamaican may have to run faster then she did three days ago in France to hold off the Briton.

Levy will be hoping to improve on the 7.98 seconds he ran at a meet in Arkansas last weekend, and he will have his hands full with world indoor record holder American Grant Holloway, Great Britain's Andrew Pozzi, and Spaniard Orlando Ortega.

The Jamaican women are expected to feature well in the 400m, with McGregor already having a few races under her belt, while McPherson and Russell will be making their debuts.

— Paul Reid