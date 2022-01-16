One Don all the way Restricted Overnight Allowance event

If able to leave the gate promptly, Gary Subratie's importee One Don should stamp his authority in a Restricted Overnight Allowance event which takes centre stage on a trophyless 10-race programme at Caymanas Park on Sunday.

This, the seventh event scheduled to go to post at 3:35 pm, is restricted to horses who have never won at the Overnight Allowance level, and represents the perfect opportunity for One Don to underline his credentials.

He will take on five rivals — Unknown Soldier, Gambler, Fearless Champion, Raw Liquid and Let Him Fly — over six furlongs (1,200 metres) and seems all set to pocket the lion's share of the $1-million purse for Subratie, who reached the 700 win milestone last week on the back of a natural hat-trick of victories.

First post is noon.

One Don has figured prominently for much of his 16 career runs to date, with two of his most recent performances being second-place finishes behind down-in-class God of Love in Open Overnight-Allowance company on November 28, and Go Deh Girl in a similar event as today's assignment on December 19.

Both races at five and a half furlongs (1,100m) and five-furlong (1,000m) round were a tad bit too short for the run-on sprinter, who closed late in both events which he lost by a half length and two lengths, respectively.

With nothing as classy around on this occasion, coupled with the fact that the inform Robert Halledeen has retained the ride, it will take something special or another tardy start to deny One Don his first win of this season and fourth overall, despite shouldering topweight of 57.0kg (126lb).

The Maurice Crooks-trained Raw Liquid, who was behind One Don in their last three meetings on October 31, November 28 and December 19, will also relish the additional yardage, but is again expected to be left in the favourite's shadow. Regular rider Roger Hewitt will again be in the irons.

Phillip Lee's Let Him Fly, to be ridden by claiming apprentice Ramon Napare, represents the front-runner of the pack and is expected to prove competitive for every inch of today's journey.

The middle-distance specialist, who was instrumental in Anthony Nunes' title defence, went through the claiming ranks twice, the last of which saw him falling to Lee, who wasted little time in throwing him up to the Overnight Level on New Year's Day where he placed fourth in two-turn event.

Given the light impost of Napare getting some 15 pounds from One Don, Let Him Fly's only shot at victory is to go in front, relax his stride and then try to slip away in the last two furlongs, while hoping something goes amiss with the favourite.

Spencer Chung's Unknown Soldier also possesses some amount of speed and will by no means find the distance beyond reach, having registered a win and a second place finish going half-furlong longer, albeit among $550,000 claimers.

However, in a small field such as this, Unknown Soldier, to be piloted by Aaron Chatrie, is not without hope and if able to avoid traffic problems from the number one draw, the mare will certainly be in the mix at the end.

Meanwhile, Michael Marlowe's Gambler, to be ridden by Dane Dawkins and the Alford Brown-conditioned Fearless Champion, to be partnered with Raddesh Roman, would have preferred it a bit longer, but both are capable runners on their day and could get in the battle for the minor placing.

Ones to Watch

Race 1) Silver Fox/Big Argument/Prime One

Race 2) It's a Boy/She's My Destiny/Ianzha Links

Race 3) Sir Puddington/Black River/Bloodsweatandtears

Race 4) Alimony/Casual Affair/Cartel

Race 5) Smokescreen/Fortuneonehundred/Hail Mary

Race 6) El Maestro/Synchronize/Mr Lyndhurst

Race 7) One Don/Raw Liquid/Let Him Fly

Rave 8) My Time Now/Funky Fashion/War of the Roses

Race 9) Morse Code/Jahsendblessings/Traditional Boy

Race 10) Rupunzel/Outbidder/Minidewak