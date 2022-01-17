One Don in easy win as Halledeen continues great riding form

One Don in easy win as Halledeen continues great riding formMonday, January 17, 2022
|
BY SHERDON COWAN
|
ROBERT Halledeen extended his rich vein of form at Caymanas Park yesterday, copping two winners on the trophyless 10-race card, including aboard Gary Subratie's American-bred One Don in the top-rated Restricted Overnight Allowance event.
Halledeen, who won some 28 races at the backend of last year and was instrumental in Anthony Nunes retaining his trainer's' title, has brought over that form, signalling some semblance of intent to challenge for top jockey honours this year.
The double completed four victories across the two days, resulting in Halledeen joining Dane Dawkins in pole position early on the standings with seven wins apiece. Tevin Foster is their closest pursuer in third on three wins.
Meanwhile, the day's top-rated event, which carried a $1-million purse, was restricted to horses that have never won at the Overnight Allowance level, and presented the perfect opportunity for One Don to really underline his credentials.
That he did.
The four-year-old chestnut colt was a bit slow getting into stride from the number four starting box as Unknown Soldier (Aaron Chatrie), Raw Liquid (Roger Hewitt) and Fearless Champion (Tevin Foster) jostled for the lead shortly after the start. And after sorting themselves out, it was Fearless Champion who went about setting the early fractions, opening up a two-length lead leaving the five and approaching the half mile, where Halledeen got One Don down into contention.
By the time they left the three-furlong point to straighten up for home, Halledeen had One Don ranging up on Fearless Champion's shoulders and the two briefly matched strides before the foreigner, under strong urging, exploded and pulled away at the furlong pole to win by three and a quarter lengths.
Fearless Champion stayed on for second, with Unknown Soldier and Let Him Fly (Ramon Napare) completing the frame.
The Oakridge Farm-owned One Don covered the distance in 1:13.1 minutes, behind splits of 22.4 and 46.3 seconds.
Halledeen also won the sixth event aboard the Steven Todd-trained Chrisanli in a commanding post-to-post effort, blowing away rivals by six and a half lengths.
Trainer Jason DaCosta topped his peers with two winners on the card. The impressive She's My Destiny gave champion jockey Anthony Thomas his first win of the season as she romped the second event, while the expensive Outbidder, bought for $6.1 million in Yearling Sale, completed DaCosta's double with a facile victory in the curtain call event.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy