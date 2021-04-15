One Love, indeed!

Brownsville Primary and Infant School, which is located in Cascade in the parish of Hanover, was the recent recipient of two computers donated by past student Devon Dawkins and a foundation which he leads.

Dawkins, who is now based in the United States of America, has fond memories of his time at the school and has made it a point of duty to make a positive impact on his alma mater.

Recognising the challenges faced by early childhood institutions especially, he saw it fit to make the donation to the school through the Love Strength and Power Foundation with assistance from Masters and Celebrities Group which is led by Clive “Busy” Campbell here in Jamaica.

“Members of the Love Strength and Power Foundation are past students of the school who have been giving back to the school for years because it is the right thing to do. We recently just set up the Wi-Fi system for the school and much more.

“We are also going to continue to contribute to the school and the neighbouring communities too,” Dawkins explained.

Masters and Celebrities is known for staging a number of sporting events for charity, such as the Bell/Ziadie Memorial and the Bob Marley One Love Football Tournament each year.

Campbell explained how he and his organisation became involved in this philanthropic effort.

“Devon is a friend of mine who attended the school in Hanover. He reached out to Masters and Celebrities/World Sports International to assist in clearing the computers and delivering them to the school, which we were willing to do.

“A lot of the charity work done by Masters and Celebrities involves helping children, so it was an easy decision for us to get involved in any way we can to assist the most vulnerable in our society, especially at a time like this when so many of them are in need.

“We hope that even more people will be able to step forward with this kind of assistance to even more schools in the country, whether effort is coming from overseas or locally. Our children are our future and we must always try our best to protect and care for them, in whatever way we can,” said Campbell.

Many schools are currently facing challenges due to a lack of online learning resources, especially at the lower levels of education.

— Dwayne Richards