Oneofakind performance in 'Foggy' Mullings Memorial

IN a titanium tussle to the wire, Oneofakind, under strong handling from jockey Robert “Hardball” Halledeen, got up in the nick of time to beat Billy Whizz in the $1-million Seymour “Foggy” Mullings Memorial Trophy feature at Caymanas Park yesterday.

Oneofakind, trained by Anthony Nunes, who was hooked in a red-hot battle with Billy Whizz from a furlong and half out by a long neck in the Overnight Allowance event over one mile (1,600m), won in a time of 1:38.0.

It wasn't the best of starts for Oneofakind, but Halledeen held the chestnut colt in mid-pack and watched as Awesome Treasure (Anthony Thomas) led the field just ahead of Billy Whizz (Matthew Bennett), Best Daughter Ever (Javaniel Patterson) and Excessive Force (Linton Steadman) down the backstretch.

Oneofakind then started to get going at the half when he made himself visible in fourth place as Billy Whizz captured the lead and looked very much easy on the front end. In a flash, Oneofakind surrounded rivals approaching the home bend to go in chase of Billy Whizz.

Oneofakind then drew alongside B illy Whizz in deep stretch and the battle for supremacy developed as both runners refused to give anything away. In the end Oneofakind proved the stronger of the two and got the win. Excessive Fo rce finished in third place.

It was the second winner on the card for Nunes as the champion trainer saddled G olden Wattle (Tevin Foster) in the $980,000 Dye Job Sprint for two-year-olds over six furlongs (1,200m). Golden Wattle won ahead of Power Ranking and Babylike in a time of 1:14.1.

Also with two winners were current leading trainer Jason DaCosta and current leading jockey Anthony Thomas. The duo combined to win with Love Craft in the sixth race and It's A Boy in Division 1 of the Jamaica Racehorse Trainers' Association Trophy, over 7-1/2 furlongs (1,500m).

Division 2 of the Jamaica Racehorse Trainers' Association Trophy was won by Khai Alexis, trained by Ryan Darby and ridden by Paul Francis.

Racing continues today with a nine-race card. First post is at 12:05 pm.

— Ruddy Allen