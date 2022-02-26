Ottey ready to go on attack for Mount Pleasant

FORMER Reggae Boy Alan Ottey is ready to bang in the goals for Mount Pleasant FA in the Jamaica Premier League (JPL).

So far he has played two games for the club and has scored in both — and he is promising more.

Ottey played in the first game of the season and, after scoring early in the contest, picked up an ankle injury that forced him to miss four games. On his return he scored once again, showing just how lethal he can still be in front of goal.

Being back amongst the goals has brought back a smile to the face of the former Montego Bay United striker who ruled the league for many years in his younger days.

“This is my second game because I was out for a few matches because I had a slight injury, so it's a good feeling right now to be back in the starting line-up.”

Like reading from a script, the veteran's response to the question of what they wanted to achieve this season as a club was the same as his coach and teammates.

“We are not looking that far right now. We are taking it game by game so we just have to do it step by step,” he said.

He could not, however, hide his joy at being rescued by Mount Pleasant and being brought back to play top flight football.

“It's a pretty good feeling being back in the Premier League, because I was playing in the Super League so it's just a great feeling being back in the Premier League right now.”

Despite missing four games already, the goal target which he set at the start of the season has not been adjusted downwards.

“I have set a target of fifteen goals for the season. I don't think that missing a few games will affect me making that target; I just need to improve my fitness and I will be fine,” he stated.

Ottey is having fun with his new teammates and says the vibe in the camp is great at the moment. He will no doubt want to show just how good his form is against Waterhouse FC in the key encounter today, starting at 3:15 pm.

— Dwayne Richards