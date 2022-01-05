Our resilience is the key, says Hammers ace Antonio

LONDON, England (CMC) — Jamaica striker Michail Antonio has underscored the importance of West Ham United's resilience in the wake of their entertaining 3-2 English Premier League victory over London neighbours Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on New Year's Day.

The 31-year-old Reggae Boy set the ball rolling with his eighth Hammers goal of the season in the 22nd minute before Argentinian teammate Manuel Lanzini rattled in two more unanswered goals before the break.

But after showing their ruthless side the Hammers had to display their resilience to hang on for all three points as Odsonne Édouard and Michael Olise led Palace's fightback with a goal apiece inside the final 10 minutes.

“To be fair to Crystal Palace, the way their gaffer [Patrick Vieira] has got them playing this season is quality,” Antonio told his club's website.

“All game they were after us and creating opportunities, but when the opportunities dropped for us we took them.

“You saw the pressure they put us under the whole game, but we managed to hold out for the three points and it's a win to start the New Year. We need to keep it going.

“It showed our resilience. They hit the post early, but we came back and scored two quick goals, then we added a third.

“The gaffer [David Moyes] instils that resilience in us and makes sure we keep going for the 90 minutes.”

Antonio's opener followed a sublime left-wing cross from Saïd Benrahma, for whom the delivery was a fourth assist of the campaign. The centre-forward was only too grateful to seize the chance by prodding home with his outstretched right boot.

Antonio was also full of praise for Lanzini, whose double took his goal tally for the campaign to four as the Hammers continue to push for a top-four finish.

“They call him 'The Jewel' and he's magic,” Antonio said. “The guy has come back from his knee injury, it's taken time, but now you can see the quality he had when he first came.

“He's showing it again and we're happy that we've got The Jewel back.”