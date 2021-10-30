Para athletes Campbell, Subba, Ricketts, Hines, Ebanks empowered by education

''I am the future, I must take charge today to lead tomorrow'' is the mandate Travis Ebanks, chairman of the Athletes Commission and director of the Jamaica Paralympic Association, has given to his fellow athletes and academic colleagues Chadwick Campbell, Theador Subba, Jason Ricketts and Shauna-Kay Hines.

They are known para athletes who are achievers in sport with an abiding faith and conviction to self-actualise in education. They continue to debunk the view held by some that athletes, while pursuing sport, cannot be achievers in education.

Their successful pursuits in sport have not compromised their aspirations in education and career objectives which for the mare fundamental pillars on which they will build their professional lives. Rather the values learned in sport have fuelled their ambitions in education and have given them a clear and unmistakable vision of who they are and who they will become after life in sport. They have had, and continue to have, the privilege of representing Jamaica in sport in regional and international games and tournaments and all have the distinction of earning medals in the process. Jason Ricketts represented Jamaica in the 2019 Lima Para PanAmerican Games in the T12 shot put event and is a member of Jamaica's successful and many-time Caribbean champions blind cricket team. He has a degree in Media and Communication with a minor in International Relations, a master's in Communication for Social and Behavioural Change from The University of the West Indies (The UWI), Mona, and is now pursuing a Ph.D in sport in respect of which he will complete a research based thesis on sport as an avenue for transformation and rehabilitation in the lives of persons with disabilities.

Chadwick Campbell, is the 2019 Para PanAmerican silver medallist in the T13 100m and has represented Jamaica at regional and world championships.

A Newport Fersan Jamaica scholarship recipient, he is studying for a Bachelor of Science Degree in marketing at the Mona campus of the university. Theador Subba, who only in 2018 became involved in para sport, is the 2019 Para PanAmerican bronze medallist in the over 100kg class in judo and could easily have secured the gold had he had more experience on the mat.

In qualifying for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, he created history by becoming the first para athlete to represent Jamaica at a Paralympic Games in judo. His course of study is at The UWI, where he is pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Policy and Management.

Travis Ebanks takes his directorship on the board of the JPA seriously and has the enviable accomplishment of being a gold medallist in the unified men's doubles event in badminton at the 2019 Special Olympics World Games. A graduate this year of the Norman Manley Law School, he will be called to the Jamaica Bar later this year where he is determined to excel as a litigation counsel.

Shauana-Kay Hines, a well-decorated Paralympian in the sport of taekwondo, has the distinction of being the first para athlete in the sport of taekwondo to represent Jamaica at a Paralympic Games. Her cabinet of medals is impressive as is her will to achieve a degree in sport leadership and management at the University of the West Indies.

Driven by a culture of excellence and the watchwords “going beyond the incredible” which are mandates of the Jamaica Paralympic Association, these para achievers are fine examples of able and gifted campaigners in competitive sports and the business of life. President of the Jamaica Paralympic Association Christopher Samuda, in commenting on the accomplishments of Jamaica's para ambassadors who are determined to continue making their mark in sport, education and life, said: “For us in the Paralympic movement knowledge education,vision and purpose and, most importantly, character, integrity and reputation define achievement, determine success and ultimately claim victory.”

The Jamaica Paralympic Association will shortly be implementing Life and Living — a life skills interactive forum — for its athletes that will go inspiringly beyond the field of play and further empower those able athletes of Jamaica's Paralympic movement.