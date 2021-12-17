Parchment ready to help put Jamaican sprint hurdling on the map

A few days ago, Olympic sprint hurdles gold medallist Hansle Parchment was announced as the 2022 Male Patron of the Sagicor Sigma Run.

This puts him in elite company with the likes of the legendary Usain Bolt and Yohan Blake who have previously served as patron for the largest 5K race in the Caribbean.

For Parchment, just being mentioned alongside those other Jamaican track and field greats brings him pleasure.

“To even be called with some of the greats is already an awesome feeling. It's always a pleasure to be in that type of circle. Those are guys I look up to and they have always been doing well, so it's really a pleasure,” he said.

He is also very happy to lend his name to a cause that has benefitted many, many Jamaicans over the years.

“It's really a good cause. Just to know that we are giving back to such a worthy cause is great because the [Kingston Public] hospital is in need of so much equipment. [The contributions] will make the jobs for the nurses and doctors much easier, will make the waiting time for patients much shorter. This is something really awesome to be giving back to the society,” he continued.

The day before Parchment was announced as patron for the event, he was notified that he has been nominated as Sport Man of the Year for only the second time in his career.

Parchment was nominated in 2012 when he copped the bronze medal in the men's 110m at the Olympic Games in London and after landing gold in Japan this year, he has seen his name thrown in the hat once again.

“Definitely, it's been an awesome season I must say. I didn't get everything I set out to get, but I'm still happy, I'm still excited. I know that I've been nominated for Sport Man of the Year, again with the possibility of winning, it's a really nice feeling and I look forward to it.”

He also acknowledged the other men who have received nominations for the prestigious award.

“Shout out to the other guys who are a part of the nominations, hopefully we can keep pushing into next year.”

The World Championships will be held in the USA in 2022 and Parchment has his sights set on being on the podium again.

“Well, I definitely want to be on the podium again, to keep the consistency going. I believe I have the ability, with all the fellow hurdlers.”

The target for Parchment in 2022 is not just winning medals but taking sprint hurdling mainstream in Jamaica. To have it mentioned in the same conversation with the 100m and 200m.

“I hope that we can put hurdling on the map in such a way that it's a prime event and event that everyone will want to talk about. Once you talk about track and field in Jamaica you want to talk about hurdles and not only about the 100m and 200m. So, that is something I want to push forward and see happening while I'm still an athlete,” he said.

Parchment would not be drawn on the specifics on what his plans are for the new year but remains committed to going after them, even as he urged other athletes to do the same.

“I don't want to talk too much about that yet, but I think all of us as athletes have goals, we would like to achieve. We try to do our best to reach for those goals. I encourage everyone to work hard and try to not lose sight of the goals they set and the path they take to get there.”

— Dwayne Richards