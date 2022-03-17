Parents forced to dig deep to send children to Carifta Swimming Championships

With the 35th edition of the Carifta Swimming Championships just about a month away, a number of parents, particularly those of local swimmers, are once again caught in a race against time to find funds to have their children represent Jamaica in Barbados.

As with any overseas meet the costs can be onerous, even more so now, with the April 16-19 meet fast approaching, leaving parents of the 34-strong team feeling the weight, as they require just over US$2,500 ($385,000) to cover their child's expenses to include, but not limited to airfare and accommodation.

Additionally, the parents are also being asked to cover the cost of the five-member technical staff plus per diem, which has resulted in the significant increase from the US$1,500 forked out in 2019, when the annual regional championships was last staged before the pandemic hit.

While acknowledging that the cost for the technical staff usually rests with the Aquatic Sports of Jamaica (ASAJ) administration, President Martin Lyn said the association has been strapped for cash and, as such, had to ask the parents to foot those expenses.

“That was when the ASAJ was earning some money. The ASAJ doesn't have money sitting around in its coffers; we earn money from the pool usage and as you know, the pool was shut down for the last two years, so we have not had any income,” Lyn told the Jamaica Observer.

Lyn sympathised with parents and, by extension, the swimmers, who have put their hearts and souls into training on a daily basis throughout the year to qualify for the meet, but could possibly miss out on representing the country because of their parents' inability to access funds.

On that note, he appealed to the Government, through the Ministry of Sport and other sponsors to lend a helping hand in offsetting the expenses to enable the athletes to make the trip to Barbados to not only display their potential, but more importantly, bring pride to the nation.

“If we could get the Government of Jamaica to understand that these children are representing Jamaica, not themselves or a club or the ASAJ, then certainly we should be able to get some help. We have in fact reached out to SDF (Sports Development Foundation) and other private sponsors, so hopefully they will come on board with some help,” Lyn said.

Meanwhile, Wendy Lee, who will serve as one of two coaches, believes the talented line-up that includes swimmers based in the United States, Canada and United Kingdom, represents the strength and depth of Jamaica's aquatics.

Despite the financial challenges, Lee argued that 16 debutantes in the team speak volumes of the sports continued development, which could improve significantly with proper funding.

“I think the team selected is very impressive. It's fantastic that the selection committee and council of the ASAJ were able to identify 34 talented young athletes with the strength of character and determination to represent our country in a manner that will make all Jamaicans proud,” Lee said.

“The team selected shows great balance as we have sprinters and distance swimmers from local clubs in Kingston, Montego Bay and overseas swimmers training in the US, Canada and the UK.

“So the team is loaded with talent and shows that despite the challenges, there are many stakeholders in swimming working together to improve our sport and with the right support, we will continue to flourish,” she added.

Team: 11-12 — Alexandria Cogle, Jessica Dennistan, Kai Radcliffe, Matthew Kennedy, Ethan-George Hunter, *Kara Hutchinson, *Alyssa Jefferson, *Victoria Vandeleer, *Talon Longmore, *Adlai Nixon: 13-14 — Christanya Shirley, Carolyn Levy-Powel, Leah Chin and Davia Richardson, Benjamin Davis, Brady Lewison, Charles McIntosh, Zack-Andre Johnson, Kabiki Thomas,* Asha Davis, *Akeem Nicely: 15-17 — Zaneta Alvaranga, Morgan Cogle, Sabrina Lyn, Mackenzie Headley, Leanna Wainwright, Nathaniel Thomas, Devaughn Robe, Kaheem Lozer, Nelson Denny, Jaedon Lynch, Zachary Randle, *Zachary Jackson-Blaine, *Daniel Mair.

*Selected for relays only