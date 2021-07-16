Parris inks new deal with Slovenian top-flight FC Koper

ORLANDO, USA — Jamaican attacker Kaheem Parris has made the move to Slovenian Premier League outfit FC Koper on a “multi-year deal”.

The 21-year-old caught the eye of the top-flight club after his productive loan season with Second Division Krka, where he scored 17 goals in 19 appearances last year, a feat that saw him top the scoring charts.

Parris, who excelled for Jamaica at the Under-17, Under-20, and Under-23 levels, had initially moved to the Slovenian side NK Domzale, the former club of countryman Shamar Nicholson, but made only one appearance.

The former Dinthill Technical High School star is delighted with the new direction in his fledgling professional career.

“I am very happy with the new move, and I understand it's the right opportunity to help further my development,” Parris told the Jamaica Observer.

Parris, looking back on his season with Krka, deemed his time there as a “success”.

“I would sum up the season as a success. Individually, I performed consistently at a high level, ultimately winning the golden boot. From a collective standpoint, the team challenged for the title throughout the season, and fell just short of gaining promotion,” he noted.

Parris still feeds his passion for the Reggae Boyz and was obviously disappointed he did not make the final roster of 23 players for the Concacaf Gold Cup, having made the 60-man provisional list.

But the exciting player is aware that patience is important, and he has committed to continue to work hard to improve his craft.

“I am disappointed. However, I remain hopeful that my time will come eventually,” Parris said.

However, he is keeping the proverbial fingers crossed that the coach will consider him for the final round of the Concacaf World Cup qualifiers which start in September.

“I am hopeful that I will be included, but I also understand that it will not be easy. I know that I have to perform consistently for my new club to have a chance,” he reasoned.

Parris's agent, Kevin Cowan, says the wily, wide player is maturing at a rate which can only aid his further development.

“For him [Parris], this move means increased demands on all fronts as he's now at a club that plays in the highest league of Slovenia and obviously, that comes with a higher level of competition.

“From a footballing point of view, he has improved a lot in all phases of the game. More importantly, he's grown as a person and is better able to look after himself outside of football,” said Cowan.

