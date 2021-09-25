Participants in all ISSA-run competitions must be vaccinated — Wellington

STUDENTS who hope to participate in any event organised by the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA), including the proposed schoolboy football season which is being planned for a November kick-off, will have to provide proof of vaccination says President Keith Wellington.

ISSA is expected to deliver their proposal for the staging of the daCosta Cup and Manning Cup competitions to the Government by Monday, and one of the points they are expected to include will be the inoculation of every one who has any role to play in the day-to-day running of teams as well as those who will participate on game days.

This protocol, it is understood, will also be required for every competition including the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls Athletics Championships set for early April 2022.

“We are in constant discussion regarding vaccination and right now we are taking the stance which is aligned to the Government's position, which is that face-to-face school will only be available to those students who are fully vaccinated,” Wellington, the principal of St Elizabeth Technical High School, told the Jamaica Observer Thursday.

“We are therefore thinking that in order for us to get approval for our competitions to resume, those students and other members of the teams who are going to be involved in the competitions will have to be fully vaccinated,” he also said.

In a virtual meeting with football coaches on Wednesday, Linvern Wright, chairman of the daCosta Cup committee, emphasised “the competition is for people who are vaccinated...no one is being forced to be vaccinated, you have a choice”.

On Thursday, Wellington said they are to officially make it law but they were going ahead in what they think is in keeping with the direction in which the Government is heading.

“While we have not put it down in black and white yet we are working with the assumption and in support of the Government's position that all the persons who wish to participate in any competition that we are going to be staging, especially this side of the year, should be fully vaccinated,” he said.

The rule would not be restricted to just the players but ISSA has said that every one — coaches, managers and anyone who will have anything to do with the football matches — will have to be vaccinated.