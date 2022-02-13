Patriarch on hunt for Customer Service Department Trophy

Seven-year-old bay horse Patriarch will go in search of win number three on the trot as he headlines a small field of seven runners in the $1.2-million Customer Service Department Trophy feature race at Caymanas Park on Sunday.

The speedy and talented Patriarch comes into this race on the backend of two encouraging victories — winning by a length and half over the straight (1000m) in a time of 57.1 on December 27, 2021 and by three parts of a length in the St Catherine Cup over six furlongs (1200m) in a time of 1:13.0 on January 15.

Despite sharing top weight of 57.0kgs (126 lb), Patriarch is as fit as he can be and should prove up to the task and lead home rivals here on a merry clip.

His assignment won't be that easy as capable rivals such as stablemate God of Love, Rojorn Di Pilot, and recent winner Eagle One could make life difficult for Patriarch in this dash.

The three-year-and-upward Open Allowance contest going five-furlongs straight is the second to last event on the nine-race card with a post time of 4:30 pm. First race is at 12:15 pm.

In his victory on December 27 of last year, Patriarch had Eagle One left in his wake in second place. And in his St Catherine Cup win, Patriarch defeated both God of Love and Eagle One in the process. If he can reproduce any of those efforts, then a hat-trick of wins is surely on the cards. Robert Halledeen replaces Dane Dawkins in the saddle.

Rojorn Di Pilot makes his seasonal debut here. The six-year-old bay horse showed little in his last race at the highest level on December 26 of last year when finishing in seventh place behind Horse of the Year Further and Beyond over eight-and-a-half furlongs (1,700m).

However, Rojorn Di Pilot always runs well over the straight and this fierce competitor should put in a good effort. He was a half-length winner at the distance on September 11, 2021 over Patriarch and that speaks volumes of his chances today. Omar Walker rides with 56.0kgs (123 lb).

God of Love just failed to catch stablemate Patriarch on last on the round course. Now going over the straight, which is more to the liking for Patriarch, God of Love is not expected to win, but a good effort is expected from him. With Halledeen aboard Patriarch, Dawkins now has the leg up on God of Love with 55.0kgs (121 lb).

After his second-place finish behind Patriarch, Eagle One outsprinted rivals to win the Eileen Cliggott Memorial Trophy on February 5 over six-and-a-half furlongs (1,300m).

Although this foreigner went down to Patriarch over the straight based on his Eileen Cliggott triumph, Eagle One can turn the tables. Eagle One shares top weight of 57.0kgs.

The dark horse in the line-up is Sparkle Diamond. He has done nothing in his three starts at this level thus far, but the presence of Shane Ellis suggests that Sparkle Diamond is coming to run.

Ones to watch:

Race 1) Adwa/Sharp Skirt/Mr Lyndhurst

Race 2) Goliath The Great/Lacrime/Bugatti

Race 3) Broken Light/Denbigh Life/Milkman

Race 4) Silent Seeker/Task Force/Stranger Danger

Race 5) Soul Amia/Chiney Music/Charmin Beauty

Race 6) Little Buzz/War Orphan/Wreckless Diamond

Race 7) Deezi/Shadowfax/Gilbert

Race 8) Patriarch/Rojorn Di Pilot/God of Love

Race 9) Mister Mandate/Morse Code/Oldkingcole