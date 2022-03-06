Patriarch keeps unbeaten run going with SVREL trophy

Patriarch maintained his unbeaten record this season in style after winning the $1.5-million Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited (SVREL) 5th Anniversary Trophy feature event at Caymanas Park on Saturday.

Now, a perfect three from three this season, the seven-year-old bay horse Patriarch easily brushed aside rivals by four lengths in the Open Allowance/Graded Stakes contest over five and a half furlongs (1,100m). Patriarch, who was also registered his fourth-consecutive win, completed the distance in a smooth time of 1:05.2 after splits of 23.2 x 46.1.

Trained by Fitzgerald Richards and ridden by Robert Halledeen, Patriarch quickly surrounded rivals at the start to take up the early running ahead of Eagle One (Anthony Thomas) and Duke (Dane Nelson).

Displaying his natural speed, Patriarch then began to open up on rivals navigating the half-mile turn in what looked likely to be a romp for the Casual Trick offspring.

Entering the lane under the hand ride, Patriarch, who was only asked by Halledeen for an effort with a furlong (200m) to go, turned on the pressure in deep stretch to win quite easily in the end.

God of Love (Javaniel Patterson) finished the best of the rest of runners, giving owner Vincent Maine, trainer Richards and groom Trevor Murray, yet another one-two finish. It was the third consecutive time that God of Love had followed stablemate Patriarch home. Laban (Oneil Mullings) was third.

Meanwhile, the trainers' and jockeys' honours went to the combination of Ian Parsard and Dane Nelson, respectively, after posting two winners on the 10-race card programme. Parsard and Nelson teamed up with Classical Orb and Craft and Ready to the win the first two races on the card.

Classical Orb won the opening event by two lengths ahead of Cruella (Oneil Mullings) and Mine That Cat (Paul Francis) in a time of 1:40.4 over one mile (1,600m), and Crafty and Ready was also an easy winners, romping the second race by 7 ½ lengths in a time of 1:07.1 going five and a half furlongs.

Racing continues next Saturday and Sunday.

— Ruddy Allen